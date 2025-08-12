COMEBACK KING

Sherrod Brown, a pro-Israel progressive, to make bid to return to the Senate against Sen. Husted

As his party becomes more critical of Israel, Brown’s views on the Middle East will likely be in the spotlight for his political comeback

Former Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) is set to make a bid to return to the Senate in 2026, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Brown, who lost his 2024 reelection race by four points to Sen. Bernie Moreno...