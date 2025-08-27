developing story

ADL: Minneapolis school shooter’s gun featured antisemitic, anti-Israel writings

The alleged gunman who opened fire on a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday, killing two children and injuring at least 17 people, most of them students at the school, used a gun that had antisemitic and anti-Israel writings across it, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The assailant’s gun also included praise for mass killers “across the ideological spectrum,” including white supremacist, anti-Muslim and anti-government actors, the ADL stated.

Two of the names that appeared on the gun were Natalie Rupnow, who killed a staff member and a student at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wis., last December, and Brenton Tarrant, who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019.

Unverified images of the alleged shooter’s gun, taken from a video posted to a YouTube account believed to be associated with the shooter, show scrawlings on the gun and related paraphernalia that say “6 million wasn’t enough,” “Burn Israel,” “Israel must fall” and “Destroy HIAS,” a reference to the Jewish refugee organization.

The gunman who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018 had posted inflammatory messages on social media also targeting HIAS, writing that the organization “likes to bring in invaders that kill our people.”

Rebecca Kirzner, HIAS’ associate vice president for strategic communications and media, said on Wednesday that the attack at the Annunciation Catholic Church “echoes the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, when Jews were murdered in their place of worship” and said that because of HIAS’ focus, “our organization is sadly often the subject of hateful antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

Minneapolis law enforcement identified the shooter as 23-year-old Robin Westman, NBC News reported.