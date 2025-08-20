trip talk

Rep. Laura Gillen returns from Israel doubly committed to a strong U.S.-Israel relationship

The New York Democrat told JI ‘the majority of people see the value and the special nature of our relationship with our ally Israel’

Rep. Laura Gillen (D-NY) said she came away from her recent visit to Israel feeling resolute in her determination to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship and support the Jewish state in its efforts to bring all remaining hostages in Gaza...