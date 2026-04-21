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AIPAC’s super PAC takes aim at Thomas Massie with major ad buy

The ad hits the Republican congressman for voting with liberal Democrats on Israel, among other issues

United Democracy Project, the AIPAC-linked super PAC, is taking aim again at Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) with a significant buy for a television ad targeting the anti-Israel congressman.

The buy totals $790,000 for a week of broadcast and cable ads in the Cincinnati, Louisville and Charleston media markets. In the previous election cycle, UDP also ran ads against Massie, though he did not face a primary challenger at the time. He now faces a primary challenge from military veteran Ed Gallrein, who is backed by President Donald Trump.

“Tom Massie is the most anti-Israel Republican in Congress,” UDP spokesperson Patrick Dorton said. “He’s got a terrible record and we are going to make sure every single one of his constituents knows about it.”

The ad, which features a graphic of Massie’s face on a flipping coin, accuses Massie of changing his policy positions from when he was first elected, saying he “started out as a conservative Republican but now votes with liberal Democrats” on issues including border security and Israel.

“On Israel, Massie votes with AOC and Ilhan Omar again and again,” the ad states. “Massie’s a flippin’ disaster. That’s why President Trump supports Ed Gallrein for Congress.”

Unlike UDP’s ads in Democratic primaries, which have largely focused on issues other than Middle East policy, the ad campaign reflects the ongoing high level of support for Israel among Republican voters.

Republicans expect a close race between Massie and Gallrein, backed up by a recent poll showing a competitive contest.