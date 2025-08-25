standing in solidarity

AJC spearheads letter defending EU coordinator on combating antisemitism

Katharina von Schnurbein has been under fire from anti-Israel EU parliament members for her support for the Jewish state

More than 75 Jewish organizations around the world signed on to a joint letter Monday voicing “unequivocal support” for Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission coordinator on combating antisemitism, amid calls for her dismissal by EU parliament members over...