standing in solidarity

AJC spearheads letter defending EU coordinator on combating antisemitism

Katharina von Schnurbein has been under fire from anti-Israel EU parliament members for her support for the Jewish state

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

European Commission Coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, Katharina von Schnurbein, attends an international gathering on combating antisemitism on Jan. 30, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

By
Haley Cohen
August 25, 2025

More than 75 Jewish organizations around the world signed on to a joint letter Monday voicing “unequivocal support” for Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission coordinator on combating antisemitism, amid calls for her dismissal by EU parliament members over...

