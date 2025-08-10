Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Under pressure from Jewish leaders, Spanberger responds to V...a. Dem’s anti-Israel posts

Prosecutors announce hate crimes charges against D.C. museum... shooter

How Hamas directs the distribution of cash from aid groups i...n Gaza: report

Fire-bombing targeting Jewish family and IDF veteran rocks S...t. Louis Jewish community

CNN, Channel 12 anchors debut new book on antisemitism for m...iddle schoolers

Virginia Democrat under fire for calling Zionism ‘evil’ whil...e leading Education Committee

NJ Jewish leader Jeff Grayzel running for Congress as a ‘pro...ud Jew and a proud Zionist’

Shapiro says U.S. has ‘moral responsibility’ to provide aid ...to Gaza

FBI report: American Jews remain the most targeted religious... group

Harvard funding Hillel’s security costs but not doing the sa...me for Chabad

Pro-Israel groups post strong fundraising figures in first h...alf of 2025

Lessons from Gaza disengagement remain relevant 20 years lat...er

Netanyahu reportedly pushing for major expansion of war in G...aza

Sen. Alsobrooks flip-flops from pledge to maintain aid to Is...rael during Senate campaign

House Speaker Mike Johnson arrives in Israel

Democrats’ top Senate recruit Roy Cooper rejects effort to b...lock aid to Israel

Klobuchar explains her flip against Israel in supporting cut...off to military aid

Ossoff’s vote to block arms sale to Israel hampers his Jewis...h outreach efforts

Pirro prioritizes fighting antisemitism in her new role as U....S. attorney

Rep. Khanna, progressives push for U.S. recognition of Pales...tinian state

Harvard agrees to cover security costs for campus Hillel

Majority of Senate Democrats vote to block U.S. aid to Israe...l

Mike Johnson: ‘Suffering and misery’ in Gaza is ‘quite alarm...ing to see’

Quick Hits

GAZA GAMBIT

New Gaza war plan is ‘the best way to end the war speedily,’ Netanyahu says

Right and left rail against Israeli plan to seize control of Gaza City to further pressure Hamas

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem on July 27, 2025.

By
Lahav Harkov
August 10, 2025

Israel’s decision to take control of Gaza City is meant to prevent further prolonging the war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. 

The prime minister’s comments come as elements of the Israeli right and nearly all...

