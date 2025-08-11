white house hopeful

Van Hollen set to deliver keynote at high-profile Iowa Democratic Party fundraiser

The Maryland senator has emerged as an outspoken critic of Israel in the Senate. A presidential campaign would give him a larger platform for his views

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), one of the most strident critics of the Israeli government in the Senate, is set to deliver the keynote speech next month at an Iowa Democratic Party fundraiser that’s a frequent stop for high-profile...