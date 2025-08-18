scoop
Association of American Geographers wants to take Israel off the map
The AAG is the latest professional association to face calls from its members to adopt a boycott of the Jewish state
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images
The Association of American Geographers became the latest professional association to face pressure to adopt a boycott of Israel after a recent member petition urged the association “to endorse the campaign for an academic boycott of Israeli academic institutions.”...
Become a premium subscriber