Who’s who at the Sun Valley 2025 conference, in photos
Media moguls, tech titans, ambassadors, politicians, sports owners and more
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The annual invite-only Allen & Co. retreat in Sun Valley, Idaho, kicked off this week, once again drawing a who’s who of media moguls, tech titans, political heavyweights and dealmakers. A-listers and boardroom titans traded suits for fleece vests as they huddled for panels, private chats and leisurely walks in the Idaho sun.
This year’s attendees include Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Sheryl Sandberg, Robert Kraft, Mike Bloomberg, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Joshua Kushner, Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, Mathias Döpfner, Diane von Furstenberg, Barry Diller, Brian Roberts, Adam Silver, Gary Bettman, Mitch Rales, Bob Iger, Alex Karp and more.
Below, a visual rundown of notable attendees:
Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor
Yoav Gottesman and Hannah Rothschild
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss
Tom Bernthal, Alex Karp and Michael Bloomberg
Jared Kushner
Bobby Kotick
Marne Levine, Phil Deutsch, Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal
Mathias Döpfner
Former META COO Sheryl Sandberg and professor Diana Taylor
Tim Cook and Jeffrey Katzenberg
Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, and her husband Jesse Itzler, co-founder of Marquis
Robert Kraft
