Spotted in the Sun

Who’s who at the Sun Valley 2025 conference, in photos

The annual invite-only Allen & Co. retreat in Sun Valley, Idaho, kicked off this week, once again drawing a who’s who of media moguls, tech titans, political heavyweights and dealmakers. A-listers and boardroom titans traded suits for fleece vests as they huddled for panels, private chats and leisurely walks in the Idaho sun.

This year’s attendees include Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Sam Altman, Sheryl Sandberg, Robert Kraft, Mike Bloomberg, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Joshua Kushner, Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, Mathias Döpfner, Diane von Furstenberg, Barry Diller, Brian Roberts, Adam Silver, Gary Bettman, Mitch Rales, Bob Iger, Alex Karp and more.

Below, a visual rundown of notable attendees:

Michael Bloomberg and Diana Taylor

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 10: Michael Bloomberg, owner and co-founder of Bloomberg L.P. and former New York City mayor, walks with Diana Taylor at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Yoav Gottesman and Hannah Rothschild

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 10: Investor Yoav Gottesman and Dame Hannah Rothschild walk to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho.(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 10: Venture capitalist Joshua Kushner and his wife Karlie Kloss walk to lunch at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Tom Bernthal, Alex Karp and Michael Bloomberg

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 10: (L-R) Thomas Bernthal, founder and former CEO of Kelton Global; Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies; and Michael Bloomberg, owner and co-founder of Bloomberg L.P. and former mayor of New York City, walk together at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Jared Kushner

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 08: Businessman and former Senior Advisor to the President Doanld Trump Jared Kushner arrives at the Sun Valley lodge for the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 8, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Bobby Kotick

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 09: Bobby Kotick, former CEO of Activision Blizzard, walks with Dana Kraft following a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Marne Levine, Phil Deutsch, Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 09: (L-R) Former Chief Business Officer at Meta Platforms Marne Levine, NGP Energy Technology Partners CEO Phil Deutsch, former Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms Sheryl Sandberg and her husband Tom Bernthal walk to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Mathias Döpfner

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 10: Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer SE, walks to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Former META COO Sheryl Sandberg and professor Diana Taylor

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 10: Former Chief Operating Officer of Meta Platforms Sheryl Sandberg and professor Diana Taylor walk to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Tim Cook and Jeffrey Katzenberg

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 10: Apple CEO Tim Cook walks with producer Jeffrey Katzenberg at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, and her husband Jesse Itzler, co-founder of Marquis

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO – JULY 10: Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, and her husband Jesse Itzler, co-founder of Marquis Jet, walk together at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Robert Kraft