In Sun Valley, Jordan’s King Abdullah meets with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

U.S. sanctions U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese

United Airlines becomes first U.S. airline to resume flights... to Israel after Israel-Iran war

Pentagon needs to follow Trump’s lead, GOP senators say afte...r Ukraine aid fracas

Harris overlooked advice to more strongly tout support for I...srael, according to new book

Netanyahu blames declining American support on ‘concerted ef...fort’ to vilify and demonize Israel

Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release talks may continue past t...his week, senior Israeli official says

Pepperdine, Washington Institute launch Middle East policy g...raduate program

Michigan Senate hopeful Mike Rogers underscores his support ...for Trump’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear program

Mike Rogers campaign names anti-Israel influencer as county ...chair

Vanderbilt, WashU leaders pitch Jewish students on a winning... post-Oct. 7 strategy

Adelita Grijalva emerging as the favorite to succeed her lat...e father in Congress

Potential Massie challenger Aaron Reed a supporter of Israel..., Iran strikes

Gottheimer, Lawler push to provide Israel with bunker buster...s after U.S. strikes

Pentagon spokesman: Iranian nuclear program set back two yea...rs

George Mason becomes latest university under federal Title V...I investigation

Columbia’s Claire Shipman apologizes for leaked messag...es calling for removal of Jewish trustee

Ritchie Torres says he’s likely passing on New York gubernat...orial run

When Jewish pain becomes ‘political’: Therapists fired after... raising antisemitism concerns

‘Immoral’ U.N. ‘sabotaging’ food distribution, Gaza Humanita...rian Foundation chairman says

North Carolina Democratic party’s anti-Israel votes frustrat...e Jewish Democrats — and create an opportunity for Republicans 

Senate restores, revises school choice scholarship program i...n budget bill

California Democrat says anti-Israel extremism has ‘decimate...d the Democratic Party’

Acting Columbia president called for removal of Jewish board... member in texts obtained by Congress

Gillibrand apologizes to Mamdani as he formally claims NYC m...ayoral nomination

Trump administration nominates two former Hawley advisors fo...r senior Pentagon roles

Brandeis Center files complaint alleging antisemitism at Vir...ginia private school

Responding to Mamdani, Senate Democrats say ‘globalize the i...ntifada’ slogan must be condemned

Susan Rice joins Obama, Biden advisors in blasting Trump’s I...ran strike

81-year-old victim of Boulder antisemitic attack dies from w...ounds

State Department revokes visas of rappers who chanted ‘death... to the IDF’ at Glastonbury festival

Quick Hits

Sun Valley sitdown

In Sun Valley, Jordan’s King Abdullah meets with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

The Jordanian king is a rare foreign head of state who regularly attends the annual Allen & Co. summer gathering

Royal Hashemite Court/X

Jordanian King Abdullah II met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the sidelines of the Sun Valley Conference, July 2025 

By
Melissa Weiss
July 10, 2025

On the sidelines of the Sun Valley Conference this week, Jordanian King Abdullah II met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The Royal Hashemite Court said the two “discussed the positive economic relationship between the United States and Jordan.”

The...

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.