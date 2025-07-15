lost opportunity

Berkeley chancellor calls Hamas-endorsing professor a ‘fine scholar’ at antisemitism hearing

The leaders of Georgetown, CUNY and UC Berkeley condemned antisemitism generally at a Capitol Hill hearing, but struggled to criticize antisemitic professors

When the leaders of Georgetown University, the City University of New York and the University of California, Berkeley sat down on Tuesday morning to testify at a congressional hearing about antisemitism, they clearly came prepared, having learned the lessons...