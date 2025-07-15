given the boot

Anti-Israel Georgetown professor Jonathan Brown removed as Islamic studies department chair

At a Capitol Hill hearing, Georgetown’s president announced Brown was placed on leave after calling for Iran to conduct a ‘symbolic strike’ against a U.S. military base

Jonathan Brown, a tenured Georgetown University professor who came under fire last month for a social media post in which he called for Iran to conduct a “symbolic strike” on a U.S. military base, has been placed on leave...