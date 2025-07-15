Dem divisions
Democratic pro-Israel group warns of ‘troubling developments’ within the party
DMFI president Brian Romick cited Zohran Mamdani’s refusal to condemn ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric and N.C. Dems’ adoption of anti-Israel resolutions
Courtesy DMFI
The pro-Israel Democratic party group Democratic Majority for Israel issued a scathing statement on Monday criticizing the party’s progressive wing amid New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani’s refusal to condemn the “globalize the intifada” slogan and the...
Become a premium subscriber