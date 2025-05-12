exclusive

Senate Democrats blast Trump over Holocaust Memorial Council firings

The lawmakers wrote to the president that his actions ‘inserted partisan politics into the country’s premiere institution dedicated to Holocaust education’

A group of Senate Democrats led by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) wrote to President Donald Trump last week criticizing his decision to dismiss multiple members of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council appointed by President Joe Biden.

“At a time when Holocaust denial and distortion are on the rise across the nation and around the globe, we are greatly concerned by your decision to fire multiple members of the [council] for political reasons,” the Democrats said. “Your action has inserted partisan politics into the country’s premiere institution dedicated to Holocaust education.”

They argued that, during a time of rising antisemitism “any action that politicizes this solemn mission and the institutions that support it only do a disservice to survivors, their descendants, and those killed whose memories we honor.”

Though Trump has already announced his own picks to replace the dismissed board members, the lawmakers urged Trump to reconsider the dismissals.

“Members of the Museum’s Memorial Council are appointed because of their willingness to confront the horrors of the Holocaust and to advance the lessons this atrocity teaches future generations,” the letter reads. “Its members – including those whom you fired before the end of their terms – are mission focused and acutely aware that educating the public about the Holocaust is an obligation that transcends partisan politics.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) led the letter which was signed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR).