Senate Democrats blast Trump over Holocaust Memorial Council firings

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

BREAKING IDF Staff-Sgt. Edan Alexander has been returned from being held hostage

RECENT NEWS

Emily Damari denounces Pulitzer board for awarding journalis...t who ridiculed hostages

Kash Patel questioned about U.S. attorney nominee’s Nazi tie...s

Haverford College president repeatedly dodges questions at a...ntisemitism hearing

Catholic cardinals shared Italian Jews’ concerns that pope ‘...abandoned’ them, veteran journalist says

Trump says U.S. will stop bombing campaign on Houthis ‘effec...tive immediately’

AJC joins university groups to express concern about Trump a...pproach to campus antisemitism

Union critical of Israel targets Monsey Hasidic community wi...th anti-Lawler ads

Schakowsky retirement sets up Illinois Democratic primary ba...ttle over Mideast policy

Witkoff predicts expansion of Abraham Accords coming soon

Kemp’s decision to pass on Senate race leaves Jewish voters ...up for grabs

Ritchie Torres calls on NYC to cancel Central Park performan...ce by anti-Israel artist Kehlani

Trump dismisses multiple Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust ...Memorial Council

Under fire, Harvard releases reports on antisemitism, Islamo...phobia on campus

Fox News woos Jewish viewers amid perceived media bias again...st Israel

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal withou...t Hamas disarming

Syria’s al-Sharaa discussed prospects for normalization with... Israel with GOP lawmaker

Wasserman Schultz: Arab, Israeli leaders say Iran deal must ...cover proxy activity

Trump says he would meet with Iranian supreme leader in Time... interview

Jewish Senate Dems accuse Trump of weaponizing antisemitism ...to attack universities

AJC searches for a middle ground on Trump’s campus antisemit...ism moves, CEO Ted Deutch says

From Jerusalem to the Vatican: Cardinal Pizzaballa emerges a...s a contender for the papacy

Campus protests fizzle out in 2025

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

exclusive

Senate Democrats blast Trump over Holocaust Memorial Council firings

The lawmakers wrote to the president that his actions ‘inserted partisan politics into the country’s premiere institution dedicated to Holocaust education’

Al Drago/Getty Images

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Subcomittee on Cybersecurity, speaks during a hearing on Artificial Intelligence cyber capabilities, on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
May 12, 2025

A group of Senate Democrats led by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) wrote to President Donald Trump last week criticizing his decision to dismiss multiple members of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council appointed by President Joe Biden.

“At a time when Holocaust denial and distortion are on the rise across the nation and around the globe, we are greatly concerned by your decision to fire multiple members of the [council] for political reasons,” the Democrats said. “Your action has inserted partisan politics into the country’s premiere institution dedicated to Holocaust education.”

They argued that, during a time of rising antisemitism “any action that politicizes this solemn mission and the institutions that support it only do a disservice to survivors, their descendants, and those killed whose memories we honor.”

Though Trump has already announced his own picks to replace the dismissed board members, the lawmakers urged Trump to reconsider the dismissals.

“Members of the Museum’s Memorial Council are appointed because of their willingness to confront the horrors of the Holocaust and to advance the lessons this atrocity teaches future generations,” the letter reads. “Its members – including those whom you fired before the end of their terms – are mission focused and acutely aware that educating the public about the Holocaust is an obligation that transcends partisan politics.”

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) led the letter which was signed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice