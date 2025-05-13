developing

Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar targeted in IDF strike

Sinwar has taken over as de facto leader of Hamas in Gaza since his older brother’s death

The IDF targeted Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar in a strike on the European Hospital in southern Gaza, according to a report in The Times of Israel.

The IDF said it conducted a “precise strike on Hamas terrorists in a command and control center, located in an underground terrorist infrastructure site beneath the European hospital” on Monday evening local time, though did not name the targets.

Sources, including a senior Israeli official, told TOI and CNN that the intended target was Sinwar, the younger brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar who was assassinated by the IDF in October 2024. The younger Sinwar has become the de facto leader of Hamas in Gaza since his brother’s death.

Initial Palestinian media reports indicated at least four killed, though none named Sinwar.