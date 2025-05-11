qatari quandry

Report: Trump gifted luxury jet from Qatari royal family

The president will use the jet as Air Force One until it will be transferred to his presidential library at the end of his term

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to accept a luxury jet from the Qatari royal family for use as his official plane.

ABC News reported on Sunday that the gift — which is being described as unprecedented — is set to be announced during Trump’s visit to Qatar next week. The luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet will be anointed the new Air Force One for Trump’s use as president and transferred to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation near the end of his term.

The Air Force had contracted with Boeing to replace the president’s current plane, but Boeing has struggled to deliver the aircraft and anticipates it will not be ready until 2027.

The Constitution’s “emoluments clause” forbids accepting gifts “from any King, Prince or foreign State” without congressional approval. Administration lawyers, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, have reportedly already “concluded that because the gift is not conditioned on any official act, it does not constitute bribery” and does not violate the emoluments clause because “the plane is not being given to an individual, but rather to the United States Air Force and, eventually, to the presidential library foundation.”

Aviation experts told ABC that the estimated value of the jet is $400 million, “and that’s without the additional communications security equipment the Air Force will need to add to properly secure and outfit the plane in order to safely transport the commander in chief.”

The Trump Organization, founded by Trump and co-led by two of his sons, also announced last month it will develop a luxury golf resort in Qatar, in the first foreign deal struck by the organization since Trump returned to office.