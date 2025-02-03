New nominee

Trump taps Ben Black to lead key U.S. international development funding body

President Donald Trump announced that he has nominated Ben Black to lead the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

If confirmed by the Senate, Black will serve as chief executive officer of the DFC, which acts as the federal government’s primary lender and investor in development projects abroad.

“I am pleased to nominate Benjamin Black to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the United States International Development Finance Corporation,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late last week. “Ben will use his financial acumen and broad dealmaking expertise to ensure that our Investments around the World benefit our Citizens, and strengthen our Country.”

After noting Black’s professional background, Trump said that his “successful career has spanned the fields of Investing, Law, and Public Policy, and he will draw from this broad experience to deliver historic results for the American People. Ben will demand that WHEN OUR NATION INVESTS, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA COMES FIRST.”

Black is a managing director of Fortinbras Enterprises, a credit investment fund, and CEO and director of Osiris Acquisition Corp, another investment firm. He was a term member at the Council on Foreign Relations from 2015 to 2020. Black previously worked at Apollo Global Management, the firm founded by his father Leon Black, and was a senior portfolio manager at Knowledge Universe Holdings.

Black is an alumni of Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School. He also studied taxation at the New York University School of Law and received his BA in history from the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with honors.

The DFC was created during the first Trump administration, the result of the merging of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and the Development Credit Authority of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).