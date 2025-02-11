Patience runs thin

Netanyahu joins Trump ultimatum to Hamas: Free hostages or war resumes

Israel’s security cabinet voted unanimously to ‘stick to Trump’s message’ and return to war if all of the hostages are not released by Saturday

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday joined President Donald Trump’s demand that Hamas release the hostages by Saturday afternoon, or the IDF will continue its war against Hamas.

Israel’s security cabinet held a four-hour meeting on Tuesday after Hamas announced that it would delay the release of the rest of the hostages set to be freed on Saturday, accusing Israel of violating the cease-fire and hostage deal.

Netanyahu released a video saying that the ministers voted unanimously that “if Hamas does not return our hostages by Saturday noon, the cease-fire will end [and] the IDF will resume intense fighting until the final defeat of Hamas.”

The prime minister said that he “instructed the IDF to amass forces inside — and surrounding — the Gaza Strip. This action is being carried out at this time and will be completed very soon.”

A senior Israeli source clarified that “Netanyahu and the security cabinet are sticking to President Trump’s message about freeing the hostages, meaning they should all get out on Saturday.”

Speaking in Washington on Tuesday, Trump doubled down on a threat he had made a day earlier to “let hell break out” if the hostages are not freed.

“I’ve looked at the condition of people coming out of the hostage situation and it’s horrible,” Trump said at the opening of a meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II. “They were emaciated; they looked like Holocaust survivors … They were treated really badly, we heard things from them since … The one young lady [Emily Damari] had her hand blown off practically.”

Trump said he thought that “Hamas is playing so cute” — announcing they would not release more hostages this week — because “they saw the reactions to these three people who came out … I think they want time because the people they have living are in such bad shape because they’re sending the most healthy people out, because they don’t want to send the least healthy people out. And there was an uproar when they saw the people from yesterday.”

“I don’t want to do two, and then we do another two and another week, and then we do four. No. They either have them out by Saturday at 12 o’clock or all bets are off,” the president said.

Israel’s security cabinet also “welcomed the president’s revolutionary vision for the future of Gaza,” Netanyahu said following Tuesday’s meeting, referring to Trump’s plan for the evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza to other countries and rebuilding the coastal enclave under American control.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters expressed opposition to Netanyahu and Trump’s statements.

“Prime Minister, you made the decision to bring all our hostages home through an agreement. We must not go backwards. We cannot allow the hostages to waste away in captivity,” the forum said in a statement. “Time is running out for the hostages. The shocking events of recent days demonstrate the urgent need to accelerate the timeline, complete the full negotiations immediately, and bring back every last hostage with utmost urgency.”