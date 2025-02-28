Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
RECENT NEWS

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Eisenhower descendant, Mauthausen survivor meet at launch of... March of the Living Eisenhower Family Initiative 

Trump administration ‘insisted’ Israel vote against Ukraine ...at U.N.

Rutgers lecturer, UNRWA official take part in Hamas-affiliat...ed webinar

Craig Goldman, Wasserman Schultz named as co-chairs of Abrah...am Accords Caucus

Santa Ana School District stops teaching ethnic studies due ...to antisemitic content

Sa’ar: Trump’s Gaza plan does not replace need to erad...icate Hamas

Sen. Bernie Moreno to host Oct. 7 orphans at Republican Sena...te meeting

Alleged violations of Israel-Egypt peace treaty ring alarm b...ells in Israel

Sen. Andy Kim says release of New Jersey hostage Edan Alexan...der still not finalized

DeSantis pick for university board chair suggested Jews shou...ldn’t be considered for ‘national leadership’

Arab leaders open to hybrid Gaza evacuation plan, Graham say...s

Rep. Dan Goldman wants to set partisanship aside on House an...tisemitism task force

U.S. seeks to speed up hostage releases, Rubio says in Israe...l

Andrew Cuomo readying NYC mayoral campaign launch

Deborah Lipstadt had concerns of a ‘double standard’ for Isr...ael during the Biden administration

Linda McMahon vows to defund universities that do not addres...s antisemitism on campus

Elbridge Colby’s Pentagon nomination generates concern among... key Senate Republicans

The war on the pediatrics ward: Inside the American Academy ...of Pediatrics’ battle with antisemitism

Moderate councilman revokes endorsement of NYC comptroller c...andidate over ties to far left

New civil rights chief at Education Department has antisemit...ism experience from first Trump term

The Jewish music teacher representing a Muslim-majority coun...try at Eurovision

Gallant: ‘This dramatic day could have changed the course of... the war’

As hostages return, families of others still in Hamas captiv...ity learn of loved ones’ fates

Georgetown Law event with PFLP terror group member postponed

Trump names former Jerusalem Post CEO Tom Rose as ambassador... to Poland

Netanyahu to Jewish students in D.C.: ‘You’ve gotta fight’...

Attorney General Pam Bondi establishes task force to prosecu...te Oct. 7 crimes

Schumer says Trump’s ICC executive order removes provisions ...Democrats objected to

House Dems vote to organize formal Jewish caucus founded by ...Nadler, Wasserman Schultz, Schneider

Georgetown Law student group to host convicted member of PFL...P terror group

Schumer to co-sponsor Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Sena...te

Kushner proposed relocating Gaza population a year ago

Golden opportunities

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to support Israel, promote Middle East peace

The freshman Jewish Republican was recently named a co-chair of the House Abraham Accords Caucus, his first foray into Middle East policy leadership

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep.-elect Craig Goldman, R-Texas, is seen after drawing chip number forty-eight during the New Member Orientation Room Lottery for office space at the Capitol on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

By
Marc Rod
February 28, 2025

Rep. Craig Goldman (R-TX), the newest Jewish Republican member of the House, told Jewish Insider in a recent interview that he plans to step up for any opportunity that presents itself to support Israel and promote peace in the Middle East.

Goldman was named last week as a new co-chair of the House Abraham Accords Caucus, his first major foray into Middle East policy leadership since taking office in January.

“I was honored to be asked to be a part of it,” Goldman, one of three Jewish Republicans in the House, said. “Anything I can do to promote peace in the Middle East, promote Israel, I’m going to be a part of it.”

“I’m always going to say yes to things like that,” he added.

He said he’s still learning about the opportunities that exist on the Hill and that he jumped at the opportunity to join the Abraham Accords Caucus.

Goldman also said he’s looking for opportunities to work on antisemitism legislation, noting that he’d helped lead a bill overhauling Texas’ Holocaust commission to add antisemitism as a focus for the commission in the previous state Senate session last year.

He said he expects to find similar opportunities to tackle antisemitism through his work in the House.

“It’s part of the learning process, it’s part of what I’m doing up here, is realizing the opportunities available,” Goldman said. “I don’t want to sit around on my hands and not want to work. Where work is available and I see a good opportunity, I’m going to go for it.”

He said he’s excited about the prospect of welcoming a fourth Jewish Republican, Florida state Sen. Randy Fine, to the House later this year, upon his anticipated victory in an April special election to replace National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

“He’s going to be a great member,” Goldman said. “He’s got tremendous legislative experience in Florida … I think he’s going to fit right in and be a great member of Congress and certainly a great Jewish Republican.”

He said he’s spoken to Fine about the transition from being a state legislator to Congress.

