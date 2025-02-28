Golden opportunities

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to support Israel, promote Middle East peace

The freshman Jewish Republican was recently named a co-chair of the House Abraham Accords Caucus, his first foray into Middle East policy leadership

Rep. Craig Goldman (R-TX), the newest Jewish Republican member of the House, told Jewish Insider in a recent interview that he plans to step up for any opportunity that presents itself to support Israel and promote peace in the Middle East.

Goldman was named last week as a new co-chair of the House Abraham Accords Caucus, his first major foray into Middle East policy leadership since taking office in January.

“I was honored to be asked to be a part of it,” Goldman, one of three Jewish Republicans in the House, said. “Anything I can do to promote peace in the Middle East, promote Israel, I’m going to be a part of it.”

“I’m always going to say yes to things like that,” he added.

He said he’s still learning about the opportunities that exist on the Hill and that he jumped at the opportunity to join the Abraham Accords Caucus.

Goldman also said he’s looking for opportunities to work on antisemitism legislation, noting that he’d helped lead a bill overhauling Texas’ Holocaust commission to add antisemitism as a focus for the commission in the previous state Senate session last year.

He said he expects to find similar opportunities to tackle antisemitism through his work in the House.

“It’s part of the learning process, it’s part of what I’m doing up here, is realizing the opportunities available,” Goldman said. “I don’t want to sit around on my hands and not want to work. Where work is available and I see a good opportunity, I’m going to go for it.”

He said he’s excited about the prospect of welcoming a fourth Jewish Republican, Florida state Sen. Randy Fine, to the House later this year, upon his anticipated victory in an April special election to replace National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

“He’s going to be a great member,” Goldman said. “He’s got tremendous legislative experience in Florida … I think he’s going to fit right in and be a great member of Congress and certainly a great Jewish Republican.”

He said he’s spoken to Fine about the transition from being a state legislator to Congress.