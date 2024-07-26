Worthy Reads

New York State of Hate: In The Wall Street Journal, Allan Ripp writes about his recent assault in New York’s Central Park by an assailant who attacked Ripp while shouting antisemitic slurs. “I was walking my daughter’s dog Biscotti on a sultry Saturday evening in Central Park, just below one of the cast-iron bridges leading to the reservoir. It is a shady, idyllic spot I’ve traversed thousands of times since moving to the neighborhood in 1976. A man on a CitiBike rode past and gave me a hard shove with his left elbow. I’m not one to call out cyclists for disregarding park rules, but the push was so intentional that I blurted, ‘Hey, you’re not allowed to ride your bike on the path.’ He immediately slammed on his brake, threw the bike aside and stormed toward me, his eyes bugging with rage. I tried to apologize, but he was already wound up. ‘You f—ing Jew pig. I am going to kill you and your animal,’ he screamed. In seconds he was upon me, spitting at me and hurling ‘Jew! Jew! Jew!’ while pummeling my face.” [WSJ]

Fearing the New Semester: In Newsweek, rising Vanderbilt University senior Ilana Drake looks ahead to fall as she prepares to return to a campus ahead of what is expected to be a tumultuous semester in part due to fallout from the Israel-Hamas war. “Yet, as the Israel-Hamas war continues with the real possibility of the war expanding to Lebanon, I must prepare for a more realistic senior year where antisemitism pervades the college experience. … I worry that the encampment that stayed up until early May will reappear on campus. I am afraid that round two of the rhetoric around the Israel-Hamas war will be more tense and harm Jewish students on campus. As we enter the upcoming election and look towards the fall, the warm temperature in Nashville might become hotter. I worry about entering a high-energy semester when I still feel burnout. I have spoken with my Jewish and non-Jewish peers at universities across the country where their learning has been harmed because of the political reactivity on campus. Yet, it is important to recognize what happens in regional and national scenes, too.” [Newsweek]

Stress Test: In Foreign Policy, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Aaron David Miller reflects on what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands to gain from his trip to Washington this week. “Indeed, the visit was important not so much for what it actually achieved but much more for what it reflects. And that’s this: What we call the U.S.-Israel operating system is, well, still operating. U.S. domestic politics and policy are still shaped by a profound commitment to the security of a Jewish state in a hostile neighborhood, a reality that sustains Israel’s leverage on the United States and reduces the United States’ on Israel. But that system is under severe stress as Netanyahu’s Israel has become a deeply partisan and divisive issue in U.S. politics. Whether a putative Harris administration would adopt a tougher approach toward Israel, especially regarding its policies toward Palestinians, remains to be seen. But for Netanyahu, who has allied himself with the Republican Party, repairing his ties to Donald Trump has become more important than ever.” [ForeignPolicy]



Harris’ Tightrope: The Atlantic’s Gal Beckerman considers the challenges facing Vice President Kamala Harris as she lays out her own Middle East positions while facing attacks from both the right and the left. “Even as she should insist that it is neither anti-Semitic nor anti-Israel to show concern for Palestinian civilians in Gaza, she has to keep her distance from those on the left whose activism and concern are more about anti-Zionism than being pro-Palestinian. And she seems primed to do this, issuing a statement that strongly condemned yesterday’s protests in Washington, D.C., against Netanyahu’s visit, denouncing activists who engaged in Hamas cosplay as ‘despicable’ and ‘abhorrent.’ In addition to defusing the tensions over student activism, Harris’s facility with expressing empathy gives her a chance to win over those 100,000-plus voters in Michigan who voted ‘uncommitted’ in February’s Democratic primary as a protest against Biden’s Israel policies. But if Harris does so by moving too far toward those whose sympathies are not as evenhanded and generous as hers seem to be — such as Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, who talk of a ‘genocide’ — that will be both a mistake and a political problem: [former President Donald] Trump’s refrain about her being an enemy of the Jews will be in regular rotation.” [TheAtlantic]