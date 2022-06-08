👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Results from last night’s “jungle primaries” in California continue to trickle in, giving voters — and political observers across the country — a sense of what November’s general election will look like.

In the race to succeed outgoing Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) in California’s newly drawn 15th District, Democrats Kevin Mullin, who has pulled in establishment support, including from Speier herself, and the more progressive David Canepa are expected to advance to the November election.

Former California Assemblymember Christy Smith, who is backed by Democratic Majority for Israel’s PAC, will go up against Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA), who has the support of AIPAC’s new PAC, in November after besting fellow Democrat Quaye Quartey last night. This is the third time voters have had a Garcia-Smith match-up, but given the barbs traded in the 2020 special and regular elections, it’s unlikely Garcia and Smith will be getting ice cream anytime soon.

With 52% of the vote counted in California’s 40th District, Young Kim appears to have fended off a challenge from her right from former Mission Viejo Mayor Greg Raths, who drew criticism in the final days of the campaign for his comments regarding the American Jewish community. If the current numbers hold, Kim will face off against Dr. Asif Mahmood, a Democrat, in November.

In California’s 42nd Congressional District, Democrat Robert Garcia and Republican John Briscoe appear headed to the November general election. State Assemblymember Cristina Garcia trails in third place, with 37% of the vote counted.

But the biggest news of the night was the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, whose ouster is being characterized as a bellwether for other progressive district attorneys. San Francisco Mayor London Breed will appoint an interim district attorney, who will hold the position until a special election is held.

Across the country, the GOP primary in New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District is too close to call. Just 1,400 votes separate Frank Pallotta and Nick De Gregorio, who are battling to take on Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ). The Democratic congressman has made it clear that he prefers to square off against Pallotta, who Gottheimer beat by seven points in 2020, going so far as to send mailers to Republican households in the district linking Pallotta to former President Donald Trump.

In the nearby 8th Congressional District, Robert Menendez, Jr., the son of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), won the Democratic primary in a landslide victory, and will go on to face Marcos Arroyo.

In Montana, Cora Neumann fell short in her bid to represent the state’s newly drawn 1st District, losing to Monica Tranel, an Olympic rower and attorney who will continue on to face the Republican nominee. The GOP race, where former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski are facing off, has yet to be called.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff is in Southern California today, where he’ll meet with representatives of the USC Shoah Foundation to discuss the technology they use to interview and record Holocaust survivors.