State Department criticizes ‘one-sided’ U.N. human rights report on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

A report released on Tuesday by a United Nations Commission of Inquiry on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that blamed Israel for recent tensions in the region drew criticism from the State Department for its targeting of Israel.

The State Department “firmly oppose[s]” the “open-ended and vaguely defined” Commission of Inquiry, a State Department spokesperson told Jewish Insider. “The Commission released its first report today, and its content gives us no reason to re-evaluate our position on this COI.”

The COI “represents a one-sided, biased approach that does nothing to advance the prospects for peace,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a separate public statement. “The report of the Commission, released today, does nothing to alleviate our concerns.”

The report was the first released by the Commission of Inquiry, which was established last year following last May’s 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. It criticized Israel for seeking “complete control” over the “occupied Palestinian territory,” and said that “ending the occupation of lands by Israel…remains essential in ending the persistent cycle of violence.”

The Commission of Inquiry is housed under the U.N. Human Rights Council, which also maintains a permanent item about Israel on its 10-item agenda.

“The HRC plays a crucial role in promoting respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms globally, but this COI does not work towards this goal,” the State Department spokesperson told JI. The Biden administration re-joined the Human Rights Council last year, following the Trump administration’s departure from the body over concerns about its bias against Israel.

“The Commission of Inquiry and standing Agenda Item 7 are a stain on the Council’s credibility, and we strongly reject them,” Secretary of State Tony Blinken said in March, speaking at the first Human Rights Council meeting since the U.S. rejoined the body. “We will continue to counter anti-Israel bias and the unfair and disproportionate focus on Israel on the Council.”