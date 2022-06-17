👋 Good Friday morning!

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent JI stories, including: Ambassador Tom Nides’ shiva chronicles; Meet Aviva Aron-Dine, the White House’s newest econ wonk; The mad rush to replace Bobby Rush; The view from Washington on the one-year anniversary of Israel’s groundbreaking government; One year on, Bennett’s government hangs on by a thread; Blinken, Lapid highlight regional reconciliation, Iran and Ukraine; Alessandra Biaggi distances herself from AOC on Israel; To crack Emirati market, CEOs line up for ‘speed-dating’ with Israel’s ambassador in Abu Dhabi; and From Tel Aviv to Athens: Meet the Israeli hotelier taking a gamble on Greek tourism. Print the latest edition here.

Doron Almog, a former IDF general and a disability rights activist, was unanimously selected as the next chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, following a drawn-out process that saw the organization’s selection committee fail to choose a candidate that could rally the requisite nine of 10 votes. eJewishPhilanthropy’s Ben Sales spoke to Almog on Thursday shortly after the announcement. Read the full interview below.

The National Defense Authorization Act draft finalized by the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday includes the Abraham Accords Caucus’ DEFEND Act, which orders the secretary of defense to explore creating an integrated Middle East air- and missile-defense infrastructure that includes Israel and numerous Arab states. Senate Armed Services proposed an overall $45 billion boost to the NDAA’s topline over what President Joe Biden requested.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said during an AIPAC virtual event yesterday that the U.N.’s Commission of Inquiry investigating Israel is “clearly an effort to talk about the legitimacy of the State of Israel” and “prevent direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” adding, “I’m much more positive about Israel’s relations with its neighbors than I have [been] in many decades.”

The third public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol emphasized former Vice President Mike Pence’s role in rejecting consistent pressure from former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election results, a move that witnesses said would have been clearly illegal and unconstitutional.

Witnesses said Trump and his top advisors were told their plans were unlawful but pursued them anyway. Trump aides also acknowledged before the riot that their plans would likely not hold up in court and could plunge the country into chaos.

Retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig testified that Trump and his allies remain “a clear and present danger” to the U.S., because Trump-aligned Republicans “would attempt to overturn that 2024 election in the same way that they attempted to overturn the 2020 election” should they lose, and are publicly and actively positioning themselves to do so.

Ivanka Trump and a former top aide testified in committee depositions that the former president engaged in a heated argument with Pence on the morning of Jan. 6, pressure that allegedly continued after the riot.

One Proud Boys informant told the FBI that the group would have killed Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) if given the opportunity, the committee revealed. Top Trump advisor John Eastman also requested a presidential pardon following the riot.

Former Pence aide Greg Jacobs recounted that he read from the biblical story of Daniel while sheltering from the riot, specifically citing a section where Daniel refuses an order from the King of Babylon that he felt he could not follow, which Jacobs saw as analogous to Pence’s actions.