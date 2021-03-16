book shelf

How Menachem Kaiser came to explore the secret Nazi tunnels

Menachem Kaiser and his new book, ‘Plunder.’

In his first book, Plunder: A Memoir of Family Property and Nazi Treasure, Menachem Kaiser details his experience returning to Poland with the intention of reclaiming an apartment once owned by his grandfather, who survived the Holocaust. Along the way, he embeds with a group of rambunctious Silesian treasure hunters who guide him through the elaborate Nazi tunnel system known as Project Riese, located in modern-day Poland. Kaiser spoke with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel about the process of working on the book.

Accidental journey: Kaiser said his quest to Poland began largely by accident, after a trip to Krakow while studying in Lithuania. “I went, initially, really for nothing to do with my family,” he said. “But once I was there, I felt like I should at least make a visit to my grandfather’s hometown. So I went to Sosnowiec. My father gave me this address, he dug it up, and I visited the building, and then I left. For many years, I never really thought I’d ever go back.” But later, viewing a compilation of documents of his grandfather’s attempts to reclaim the building, “was quite moving, and it really inspired me to sort of enter these questions. I felt very interested, and it was like a sentimental encounter.”

Treasure hunters: He ended up spending a considerable amount of time with the tunnel treasure hunters, who he describes as “somewhere between war reenactors and extremely amateur archeologists.” Kaiser’s previously unknown cousin, Abraham Kajzer, wrote a memoir, Za Drutami Śmierci, which describes the time he spent as a slave laborer in the tunnels during the war — a story revered by Polish treasure seekers who regard it as a kind of Rosetta Stone to locating lost valuables. “They’re having fun. They form these exploration groups, and some of them have been together for 20 years. They’re friends. But it is a subculture, and it’s a very active subculture. And so they have their own weird politicking, and their weird fights, and their disputes and alliances.”

Inherited conception: Kaiser said being confronted with the current owners of the building caused him to have a personal reckoning. “When I initially began this journey, I had a very sort of, let’s call it, inherited conception of my mission, which was very — myopic is too strong of a word, but it didn’t really care or consider the people who live in the building. That wasn’t really part of the equation,” said Kaiser. “It was like, you know, my family owned this building, and I’m coming to take it back. That’s the narrative. And in the book, I really struggle. I get pushback, which was really surprising and upsetting to me at first, of people accusing me of appropriation… yet a message does get through, which is, ‘Your actions will have effects on people.’”

Reckoning with memory: Kaiser believes that Holocaust literature is “transitioning into a literature that reckons not just with the event, but with the memory of the event. And so for many of us who don’t have first-hand experience, we have very intense second-hand experience. I think we’re moving into that space. I think the first-person testimony is the most important and the most powerful mode, and I think, in a lot of ways, for a while, people tried to replicate that, even though they didn’t have that,” he said. For the third and fourth generations, “we don’t have anything to say about the Holocaust itself. But in a personal way, we sort of reckon with our experience of the memory of it, whether we see that as a burden, a responsibility, a trauma, or sort of the binds in our family.”

Read the full interview here.