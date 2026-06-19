HEZBOLLAH PRESSURE

Bipartisan House resolution demands Hezbollah disarm, pushes back on Iran’s role in Lebanon

The bipartisan measure calls on the Lebanese government and armed forces to ensure Hezbollah ‘immediately ceases all attacks and disarms’ in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Mike Lawler (R-NY) have been circulating a resolution among lawmakers condemning Hezbollah for its “repeated violations of ceasefire agreements” through its attacks against Israel and calling for the terrorist group to be disarmed, Jewish Insider has learned.

The resolution calls on the Lebanese government and the Lebanese Armed Forces to “ensure Lebanese Hezbollah immediately ceases all attacks and disarms in accordance with the ceasefire” that the U.S. brokered between Israel and Lebanon as the Lebanese terror group continues to threaten the deal.

It also states that Hezbollah’s attacks on the Jewish state “serve the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran, that has committed to the destruction of America’s ally Israel.”

“The Lebanese people have made clear that they do not wish to live under the influence of the Iranian regime, and the United States stands with the Lebanese people in their desire for a sovereign, stable, and peaceful Lebanon,” the resolution reads.

In the resolution, the lawmakers also push back on outside efforts, including by Iran, to determine the future of Lebanon — a criticism that has been leveled against the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding.

“The House of Representatives reaffirms, consistent with the June 3, 2026 Joint Statement, that the future of the relationship between Israel and Lebanon must be decided by the two sovereign governments and rejects any attempt by any state or non-state actor, including Iran or Lebanese Hezbollah, to deny the Lebanese people their sovereignty and freedom,” the resolution continues.