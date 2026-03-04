IN THE CROSSHAIRS

Day 5: Israel vows to eliminate Khamenei’s successor

Also Wednesday, an Israeli F-35I fighter jet shot down an Iranian YAK-130 fighter jet over Tehran, marking the first time an F-35 jet shot down a manned fighter aircraft, IDF says

Any replacement selected to replace Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed by Israel on the first day of the war with Iran on Saturday, will be in Israel’s crosshairs, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned on Wednesday.

“Any leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime will be a clear target for elimination,” Katz said. “The prime minister and I instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means to accomplish the mission … We will continue acting with full force, together with our American partners, crush the regime’s abilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to topple and replace it.”

Katz’s remarks came after widespread reports that the slain supreme leader’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is his likely successor.

Israel struck the building housing the Assembly of Experts, made up of senior clerics who would choose the new supreme leader. Initial reports stated officials counting the votes were killed.

Israel continued to strike the Iranian regime’s centers of power, including command centers of the Basij paramilitary force and internal security “used by the Iranian regime to maintain control throughout Iran and maintain the regime’s situational assessments,” the IDF stated.

The CIA is reportedly acting to destabilize the regime by arming Kurdish forces, according to CNN and Reuters, with the Trump administration said to be in talks with Kurdish leaders in Iraq, in addition to Iranian opposition leaders, to try to foment an armed uprising. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have repeatedly attacked Kurdish groups since war broke out over the weekend.

Also Wednesday, an Israeli Air Force F-35I fighter jet shot down an Iranian Air Force YAK-130 fighter jet over Tehran, marking the first time an F-35 jet shot down a manned fighter aircraft, the IDF stated.

The IDF also continued to hunt missile launchers to degrade Iran’s ability to shoot large barrages around the region, striking a facility used to launch, produce and store ballistic missiles in Isfahan.

Iranian missile attacks on Israel injured 45 on Tuesday, according to the Magen David Adom emergency service. From the start of the war with Iran, there have been 12 fatalities and 404 additional casualties in Israel, including two severely injured and 288 who were injured making their way to shelters.

The Iranian regime has made increasing use of civilian structures as shields, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies found, noting that Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei held a press conference in a school on Tuesday, and police and other security forces used schools as bases of operations.

The IDF sent emergency evacuation warnings to residents of over a dozen villages and towns in Lebanon ahead of continued strikes against Hezbollah terrorists and facilities on Wednesday.