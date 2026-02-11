Commission Controversy

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Conservative activist Carrie Prejean Boller was removed from the White House’s Religious Liberty Commission, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the chair of the commission, announced on Wednesday.

The news came two days after the commission held its first public hearing on antisemitism, which turned contentious when Prejean Boller minimized charges of antisemitism leveled against other public figures and pressed Jewish witnesses about whether they would consider her antisemitic for not being a Zionist and for believing Jews killed Jesus.

“No member of the Commission has the right to hijack a hearing for their own personal and political agenda on any issue,” Patrick wrote in a post on X. “This is clearly, without question, what happened Monday in our hearing on antisemitism in America. This was my decision.”

Prejean Boller, who first entered the political fray in 2009 when she was stripped of her Miss California title following the release of a sex tape and controversial comments in which she said marriage should be between a man and a woman, reemerged as an activist in 2020. She was a member of Trump’s campaign advisory board that year, and gained a social media following for urging people to resist mask mandates and for speaking out against transgender women and girls participating in female sports. She converted to Catholicism last year.

“Catholics do not embrace Zionism, just so you know. So are all Catholics antisemites?” she said at the Monday hearing to four Jewish witnesses who were testifying about their experiences of antisemitism after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. Prejean Boller also came to the defense of right-wing podcaster Candace Owens, who regularly shares antisemitic conspiracy theories.

The White House, which appointed Prejan Boller to the commission last year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Prejean Boller’s removal, and has otherwise not commented on the incident this week.