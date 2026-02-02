Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
ANALYSIS

Pro-Israel candidates show strong fundraising in key races

In many of the closely watched Democratic primaries pitting pro-Israel candidates against anti-Israel antagonists, both sides posted strong fundraising figures

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) speaks at a National Breast Cancer Coalition rally outside the U.S. Capitol on May 06, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Josh Kraushaar
February 2, 2026

Pro-Israel candidates and organizations showcased healthy financial hauls over the final three months of 2025, according to newly released fundraising reports. The strong totals were headlined by AIPAC’s United Democracy Project super PAC, which ended last year with an imposing $95.8 million on hand (up significantly from $40.7 million last cycle at this time), after raising $61.6 million in the final six months of 2025.

In many of the closely watched Democratic primaries pitting pro-Israel candidates against anti-Israel antagonists, both sides posted strong fundraising figures.

In Michigan’s hotly contested Senate race, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) raised $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and banked $3.05 million at the end of the year. Stevens, a stalwart ally of the state’s Jewish community, narrowly outraised physician Abdul El-Sayed ($1.8 million raised), who has made hostility to Israel central to his campaign, and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow ($1.7 million), who has tagged Israel’s war against Hamas as a genocide.

Stevens also has significantly more cash on hand ($3 million), aided by her time spent raising money in the House. Both McMorrow and El-Sayed have just under $2 million cash on hand.

In Illinois’ closely watched open 8th District race, former Rep. Melissa Bean (D-IL) showcased her fundraising skills to comfortably lead the crowded primary field, bringing in $772,000 in the fourth quarter. Bean, a pro-Israel moderate during her last stint in Congress, nearly doubled the fundraising haul of Junaid Ahmed, a leading anti-Israel challenger, who brought in $360,000. 

In the race to succeed retiring Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), pro-Israel state Sen. Laura Fine raised an impressive $1.2 million — three times her fundraising total in the previous quarter — and banked $1.4 million. Her haul outdistanced her two anti-Israel rivals: Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss (who raised $659,000 and banked $1.37 million) and social media influencer Kat Abughazaleh (who raised $1.1 million, but spent $1.4 million, leaving her with $811,000 cash on hand). 

In New York City’s top primary clash, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) outraised former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander in fundraising, bringing in $1.1 million to Lander’s $629,000. But Lander only entered the race in early December, a sign he could catch up to the congressman in fundraising if he keeps up the pace. (Goldman’s campaign told JI that he already raised $851,000 in January, suggesting his fundraising has already accelerated.)

In the Bronx, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) brought in a significant $519,000 in fourth-quarter contributions, and has a whopping $14.9 million cash on hand to spend as he faces several challengers running to the anti-Israel left in the primary.

In the crowded primary to succeed retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), state Assemblyman Alex Bores has emerged as the early fundraising leader, bringing in $2.2 million and ending the year with $2 million. That’s more than three times the $672,000 that Nadler-endorsed state Assemblyman Micah Lasher raised, and a little under twice his cash on hand ($1.2 million). Meanwhile, social media influencer Jack Schlossberg, the Kennedy scion, tapped his fundraising networks to bring in $1.1 million.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) was one of the top House fundraisers as he prepares for a tough reelection in a swing district, bringing in $1.28 million for the fourth quarter. His leading Democratic opponent, military veteran Cait Conley, announced she raised around $560,000 during the same period. Peter Chatzky, one of the few Democrats running as a harsh critic of Israel in the heavily Jewish district, poured in about $5 million of his own money into the race. And Beth Davidson, another Democratic candidate, raised $264,000 — a decline from previous quarters, as some party leaders have gotten behind Conley.

On the Senate side, a pair of far-left, anti-Israel candidates posted healthy hauls in their races against establishment-backed moderates. In Maine, oyster farmer Graham Platner brought in a notable $4.6 million in the quarter in his primary against Gov. Janet Mills, who raised a solid $2.7 million. And in Minnesota, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan was outraised by moderate Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) but still managed to bring in $1 million (compared to Craig’s $2 million).

The big Republican primary to watch is in Kentucky, where Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, scored a massive fundraising haul against anti-Israel Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), bringing in over $1.2 million compared to the congressman’s $638,000 total. Massie still holds about twice as much cash on hand as his upstart challenger, banking $2.18 million to Gallrein’s $933,000.

It’s important to remember that, while fundraising totals are an important signal of a candidate’s viability, the strongest fundraisers aren’t always the most successful. And the fact that numerous far-left candidates are also raising big bucks — when in the recent past, they would have struggled to show viability — is a warning that holding mainstream views isn’t the automatic ticket to primary success it once was. 

