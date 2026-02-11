CLEARING THE WAY

Jewish N.J. assemblywoman decides against challenging Mejia in Democratic primary

AIPAC’s super PAC may not have any candidate to support in the June primary race against the anti-Israel progressive

Democratic New Jersey Assemblywoman Rosaura Bagolie has decided not to run against progressive activist Analilia Mejia in the 11th Congressional District primary in June, making it increasingly likely that Mejia, who has accused Israel of genocide, may not face any competition for a full term in Congress.

Bagolie, who is Jewish, first floated a run on Monday in an interview with Politico, but backed off those plans on Wednesday, after a slew of top political leaders in the state lined up behind Mejia’s campaign, both in the April special general election and the June regular primary election.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have decided that now is not the time for a congressional run in the June primary,” Bagolie said in a statement first shared with the New Jersey Globe. “I will continue to serve my constituents in the 27th [legislative] district with the same level of dedication, mindful of the trust you have placed in me.”

The AIPAC-backed United Democracy Project super PAC, which many in the state see as having inadvertently contributed to Mejia’s narrow surprise victory over Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) in the primary last week, had said following the election that it had “anticipated” a potential Mejia victory but its “focus remains on who will serve the next full term in Congress.”

But now, the pro-Israel community may be left without any challenger to back against Mejia in June. The most credible possible challenger appears to be the candidate it preferred in the special election, former Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, who has not indicated whether she will be running for the seat again.

However, the New Jersey Globe reported on Wednesday that Way is actively considering a second run in the primary. Way was endorsed by Democratic Majority for Israel, and was seen as AIPAC’s favored candidate in the February race, though it did not endorse her or run any ads supporting her campaign.

Way, who is poised to finish with around 17% of the vote in the special election primary, would have an uphill battle to defeat the ascendant progressive, especially now that Mejia has consolidated support from many Democratic power brokers in the state, including moderate leaders.

Way’s campaign has not responded to requests for comment since primary day, including a question from Jewish Insider about the Globe’s reporting on Wednesday.