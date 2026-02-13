MESSAGE OF STRENGTH

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

As Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro walked onstage Thursday night at the opening ceremony for BBYO’s International Convention, the annual global gathering of the world’s largest Jewish youth group, he was beaming — a result, perhaps, of being introduced by his niece, or his excitement at welcoming 3,400 Jewish teens to Philadelphia.

“It is so good to see you,” Shapiro said to the crowd, before delivering an upbeat speech urging the teens in attendance to be proud of their Judaism and to strive to live out Jewish values as they defend American democracy 250 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, “right down the street,” Shapiro noted.

“What we’ve seen over the last 250 years is ordinary Americans rising up, demanding more, seeking justice, and people like you ushering in change. And now the reason why I’m so proud to be here with all of you tonight is that the theme of this BBYO conference is ‘We the future,’” said Shapiro. “250 years later, I wanted to come here tonight and look you in the eye and say, You are the future and you have the power to shape it.”

Shapiro, who grew up in a suburb of Philadelphia and attended the same Jewish day schools as many of the locals in the room, earned applause and cheers throughout his remarks.

“I know we’re facing some challenges out there, and this is a moment, I want you to know, where I lean on my faith, and I am proud of my faith, just like all of you,” Shapiro said. “I need you right now to harness the teaching of our ancestors that show that we’re a people that can overcome adversity. I want you to harness the power in this room and in your hands and find your activism.”

Throughout his career in politics, Shapiro has publicly and frequently invoked religious themes in his speeches. Often, though, he uses generic phrases like “my faith teaches” when mentioning a quote from the Hebrew Bible. At the BBYO conference, though, he kept his Jewish identity front and center.

“I want you to wear your Stars of David with pride. That will give strength to others,” said Shapiro. “I want you to confront the bullies that you find in your communities, but I want you to confront them with a sympathetic heart and an effort to understand and change minds because understand those bullies, they are coming at that from a sense of weakness and ignorance, and you are the ones who can bring strength and light.”

Shapiro’s message to the teens was not political. He did not tell them to get involved in any particular cause — only to find something they care about.

“I want you to go home and organize in your communities, because hear me on this: Tikkun olam knows no religious boundaries. It is our responsibility to repair the world, to do this work, and I for one am optimistic it will get done because of all of you. Your presence here tonight, well, it unlocks two extraordinary forces in humanity: hope and optimism,” said Shapiro. “I know this is a moment sometimes that can feel dark. Understand you are not victims. You are the ones with the power to make a change in your community.”