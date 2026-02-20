STRENGTHENING TIES

American Jewish Committee joins forces with French counterpart

The partnership comes as antisemitism is surging in France, leading many French Jews to emigrate to Israel

The American Jewish Committee and Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF), the umbrella organization representing French Jewry, announced a new partnership on Friday aimed at combating an increase of antisemitism that has caused many French Jews to consider leaving the country.

The agreement was formalized at the CRIF’s 40th annual dinner in Paris on Thursday. According to the groups, the partnership will bring together Jewish leaders and antisemitism experts from the U.S. and France to strengthen ties between the communities in their respective countries. It builds on existing collaborations between AJC and CRIF, including a conference last year titled “On the Frontlines: French-American Forum on Antisemitism,” which focused on youth engagement, education and transatlantic cooperation.

France, which is home to Europe’s largest Jewish community, has seen a “dramatic rise of antisemitism,” as the country’s U.S. Ambassador to France Charles Kushner described it in an open-letter to French President Emmanuel Macron in August.

In the letter, which was published in The Wall Street Journal, Kushner wrote that since Oct. 7, 2023, “pro-Hamas extremists and radical activists have waged a campaign of intimidation and violence across Europe.” He also raised concerns that in France, “not a day passes without Jews assaulted in the street, synagogues or schools defaced, or Jewish-owned businesses vandalized,” citing statistics shared by the country’s Interior Ministry regarding the rise in antisemitic incidents.

Robert Ejnes, executive director of CRIF, wrote in August, “I don’t know a family that is not speaking about” emigrating to Israel.

“AJC and CRIF are focused on shaping a future in which Jews are safe and thriving,” said Ted Deutch, CEO of AJC. “By formalizing our collaboration, we are strengthening our ability to act together to confront antisemitism and defend democratic values at a moment when Jewish communities are under threat.” AJC’s Europe headquarters has been located in Paris since 2015.

“AJC and CRIF have built a strong foundation of trust, shared leadership and concrete achievements,” said Yonathan Arfi, president of CRIF. “This agreement reflects the reality of a relationship that has existed and thrived for many years.”