Wes Moore specifies he stands with ‘the Israeli people’
Meanwhile, Van Hollen slams JCRC head as Netanyahu 'apologist'
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on Gov. Wes Moore’s specification that he stands with ‘the Israeli people’ at a gathering of members of Maryland’s Jewish community, and cover Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s allegation that Ron Halber, the head of the JCRC of Greater Washington, is an “apologist” for the Israeli government. We report on Rep. Maxine Dexter’s apology over recent remarks comparing the Israel-Hamas war to the Holocaust, and spotlight an initiative by New York’s Success Academy to bring students to Auschwitz. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Stephen Ross, Elad Gil and Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman.
What We’re Watching
- UJA-Federation of New York, along with the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, the Jewish Community Relations Council-NY and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, is hosting a solidarity rally this evening at Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue, following an anti-Israel demonstration outside the synagogue last month.
- The two-day Milken Middle East and Africa Summit kicks off today in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack and U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker are among those scheduled to speak.
- White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to brief Ukrainian officials in Miami today, following their trip earlier this week to Russia, where they met with President Vladimir Putin, who rejected a U.S. peace proposal to end the war with Ukraine.
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will meet today with the parents of slain Israeli American hostages Omer Neutra and Itay Chen.
- European Broadcasting Union members are meeting today to discuss potential changes to the Eurovision Song Contest’s voting system, following an uproar last year after Israeli entrant Yuval Raphael came in second place in the popular vote. The meeting comes amid threats by the broadcasters from Slovenia, Ireland, Spain and the Netherlands, which have threatened to boycott the May event if Israel is permitted to participate.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S Josh Kraushaar
If there’s a lesson for Democrats from the GOP’s nine-point victory in the Tennessee special election on Tuesday night, it’s that the type of left-wing politics that can play in the city is a political turnoff for persuadable suburban voters. Nominating a telegenic candidate with ideologically radical views — à la Zohran Mamdani — might not matter to many urban Gen Z voters, but it does matter everywhere else.
In the big picture, Republican Matt Van Epps’ single-digit margin of victory in a district that President Donald Trump carried by 22 points is a sign of a strong Democratic environment heading into the midterms. Democrats should feel confident about their chances of winning back control of the House, even with increased gerrymandering. But look a little more closely at the results, and there are signs of an urban-suburban divide in the district, indicating that Democrat Aftyn Behn’s outspoken progressivism cost her badly in the affluent, conservative-minded suburb of Williamson County.
Take a look at the stark urban-suburban divide by the numbers: Behn won by 56 points in the city of Nashville, outperforming Kamala Harris’ margin in the country by a whopping 20 points. But in the Nashville suburbs, Behn barely outperformed Harris, losing Williamson County by 23 points (while Harris lost the county by 30 in 2024).
Behn was tagged as the “AOC of Tennessee” by Republicans, and she didn’t shy away from that comparison during the campaign, even inviting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to participate at a virtual rally for the Democratic candidate. Her anti-police rhetoric, antipathy towards her home city of Nashville, along with her record of hostility against Israel all underscored she was on the far left wing of her party.
Just as New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s anti-Israel and far-left views were toxic enough that suburban New York City Democratic lawmakers — like Reps. Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen — spoke out against his mayoral campaign, Behn’s suburban struggles underscore that swing-district Democrats who adopt the agenda of their party’s far-left activists will face consequences at the ballot box.
At the same time, Behn’s appreciable gains in Nashville and small inroads in the heavily Republican working-class rural counties of the district indicate that the Democratic message of affordability is outranking other more-ideological issues for voters facing challenges paying their bills. With fears of rising prices amid a volatile economy, Republicans risk losing a little support from their working-class base that could prove costly in the 2026 midterms — and beyond.
All told, the results should be encouraging for Democrats, even as their overly exuberant expectations led them to invite polarizing figures like Harris and AOC to boost turnout, despite the district’s strong conservative bent. But a more moderate nominee would likely have improved the party’s standing in the suburbs, and taken better advantage of the favorable overall political environment for the opposition party. It’s another reminder that moderation is the winning formula for the party to win back power in the future.
HEATED EXCHANGE
Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ron Halber as Netanyahu
A spokesperson for Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) attacked Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington CEO Ron Halber by name, accusing the Jewish liaison of being an “apologist for the Netanyahu government” in response to Halber’s own criticisms of the Maryland senator to reporters earlier Wednesday, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports. The exchange marks an unusual and dramatic breach between a leading representative of the D.C.-area Jewish community and a senator who Halber said had once been an ally on a range of issues.
Back and forth: “He’s become the leading senator agitating against Israel in the United States Senate,” Halber told reporters. “On the issue of Israel, I would say the overwhelming majority of the Jewish community feels betrayed by the senator.” The Van Hollen spokesperson responded in part, “Instead of representing the diversity of views that, in the Senator’s experience, are held by the Jewish community of Maryland, Ron Halber has become an apologist for the Netanyahu government.”