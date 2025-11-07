Trump administration considering F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in a Mamdani mayoralty

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in ...a Mamdani mayoralty

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from grief to gratitude

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from g...rief to gratitude

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far left

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far lef...t

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s policies 

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s polici...es 

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ties if reforms not enacted

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ...ties if reforms not enacted

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuentes on X

Conservatives resist blaming Musk for reinstating Nick Fuent...es on X

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement for Senate campaign, source says

Before denouncing AIPAC, Moulton sought group’s endorsement ...for Senate campaign, source says

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

More GOP senators sound alarm on right-wing antisemitism

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and credit Trump for achievement

DMFI poll finds majority of Democrats support ceasefire and ...credit Trump for achievement

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming names

RJC summit confronts right-wing antisemitism without naming ...names

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Israel fixation

Newly surfaced recording of Graham Platner highlights his Is...rael fixation

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as ‘most dangerous antisemite in America’

Rep. Randy Fine slams Tucker Carlson as ‘most dangerous anti...semite in America’

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a ‘wake-up call’ for GOP

Lindsey Graham calls Tucker Carlson antisemitism a ‘wake-up ...call’ for GOP

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemitic figures

At RJC summit, Ted Cruz slams right-wing embrace of antisemi...tic figures

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

Anti-Israel activists, lawmakers ignore Muslim Brotherhood, ...Iran links to Sudan’s SAF 

RJC, conservatives condemn Heritage’s defense of Carlson, Fuentes

RJC, conservatives condemn Heritage’s defense of Carlson, Fu...entes

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow ‘close friend’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Heritage Foundation president refuses to disavow ‘close frie...nd’ Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes over antisemitism

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plurality highlights his challenges

Mamdani maintains lead in NYC mayoral race, but narrow plura...lity highlights his challenges

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting antisemitism 

ADL joins growing field of legal aid providers fighting anti...semitism 

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressive politics with Jewish allyship

Scott Wiener, looking to succeed Pelosi, balances progressiv...e politics with Jewish allyship

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, bipartisan opposition

Trump refuses to pull Kuwait ambassador pick despite broad, ...bipartisan opposition

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty over Temple Mount

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sov...ereignty over Temple Mount

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounting GOP opposition

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounti...ng GOP opposition

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish community concerns persist

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish co...mmunity concerns persist

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape the enclave

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape ...the enclave

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promoting hostage taking, violence on social media

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promot...ing hostage taking, violence on social media

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Palestinian terrorism

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Pa...lestinian terrorism

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed ties with their party

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed t...ies with their party

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate campaign

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate camp...aign

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law, not speech codes

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law..., not speech codes

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antisemitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antise...mitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio condemn annexation push

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio cond...emn annexation push

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘imperative’

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘impe...rative’

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of his tattoo emerge

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of... his tattoo emerge

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primary challenger

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primar...y challenger

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir in January

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir i...n January

Vance takes center stage in Trump effort to keep Gaza ceasefire on track

Vance takes center stage in Trump effort to keep Gaza ceasef...ire on track

A 21-year-old from rural Argentina travels 5,000 miles to learn — and teach — tolerance

A 21-year-old from rural Argentina travels 5,000 miles to le...arn — and teach — tolerance

Britain’s Jewish community wants actions, not words, after Manchester synagogue attack

Britain’s Jewish community wants actions, not words, after M...anchester synagogue attack

Jack Ciattarelli’s Muslim affairs advisor bragged at campaign event that he doesn’t take money from Jews

Jack Ciattarelli’s Muslim affairs advisor bragged at c...ampaign event that he doesn’t take money from Jews

CAIR files Title VI lawsuit against Northwestern over antisemitism training video

CAIR files Title VI lawsuit against Northwestern over antise...mitism training video

Where the center is holding — and where it’s collapsing

Where the center is holding — and where it’s collapsing

Tom Suozzi finds comfort zone in the political middle, speaking up for Israel

Tom Suozzi finds comfort zone in the political middle, speak...ing up for Israel

AJC warns of Mamdani’s ‘continued use of problematic rhetoric’ toward Israel, Jews

AJC warns of Mamdani’s ‘continued use of problematic rhetori...c’ toward Israel, Jews

Israelis divided over Kushner, Witkoff portrayals of Doha strike

Israelis divided over Kushner, Witkoff portrayals of Doha st...rike

In Israel and Gaza, Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters find hope amid devastation

In Israel and Gaza, Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters find hop...e amid devastation

Pomona College investigating Oct. 7 memorial event disruption

Pomona College investigating Oct. 7 memorial event disruptio...n

Mamdani distances himself from Hasan Piker’s 9/11 comments at mayoral debate

Mamdani distances himself from Hasan Piker’s 9/11 comments a...t mayoral debate

Seth Moulton says he will return, reject AIPAC donations in Senate campaign

Seth Moulton says he will return, reject AIPAC donations in ...Senate campaign

Next steps in Gaza murky as Hamas reasserts itself, keeps most hostage bodies

Next steps in Gaza murky as Hamas reasserts itself, keeps mo...st hostage bodies

As she emerges as populist GOP critic, Marjorie Taylor Greene amplifies antisemitic rhetoric

As she emerges as populist GOP critic, Marjorie Taylor Green...e amplifies antisemitic rhetoric

With new higher ed compact, Trump’s antisemitism crusade broadens to fight academic bias

With new higher ed compact, Trump’s antisemitism crusade bro...adens to fight academic bias

Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer remembered as ‘master teacher’ and ‘voice of Torah’

Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer remembered as ‘mast...er teacher’ and ‘voice of Torah’

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Trump receives hero’s welcome as hostages return to Israel

Trump receives hero’s welcome as hostages return to Israel

Kushner, Witkoff, Ivanka Trump take center stage in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square

Kushner, Witkoff, Ivanka Trump take center stage in Tel Aviv...’s Hostages Square

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idaho

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idah...o

Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate

Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Squar...e Alliance Against Hate

In ‘Race Against Terror,’ Jake Tapper takes on the justice system and jihadism

In ‘Race Against Terror,’ Jake Tapper takes on t...he justice system and jihadism

Khanna backpedals after sharing documentary clip with antisemitic influencer

Khanna backpedals after sharing documentary clip with antise...mitic influencer

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hostage release deal

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hosta...ge release deal

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-release talks reach the end zone

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-relea...se talks reach the end zone

Pentagon’s stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox Jewish servicemembers

Pentagon’s stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox... Jewish servicemembers

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across ideological spectrum

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across... ideological spectrum

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan...

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization’

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning l...ike a terrorist organization’

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according to Jewish civil rights group

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according t...o Jewish civil rights group

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exits role

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exit...s role

Quick Hits

MILITARY MATTERS

Trump administration considering F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia

The potential multi-billion-dollar deal with Riyadh for 48 fighter jets has prompted concern about the preservation of Israel’s qualitative military edge

Robert Sullivan

A fleet of F-35 "Joint Strike Fighter's" over Edwards Air Force Base, California.

By
Matthew Shea
November 7, 2025

The Trump administration is weighing a multibillion-dollar sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, a potential major policy shift that has stirred debate over the military balance in the region and Washington’s commitment to preserving Israel’s “qualitative military edge.” 

Saudi Arabia has requested 48 of the advanced aircraft, a proposal the Pentagon is considering, according to Reuters. The deal would require approval at the cabinet level and from President Donald Trump, as well as the notification of Congress. 

The sale would represent a shift in U.S. policy, which has historically restricted sales of the jets largely to NATO countries and fellow democracies. The F-35  is the world’s premier stealth fighter, with capabilities that have allowed Israel to deter threats from Iran and its proxy groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. 

Israel initially acquired F-35 jets from the U.S. in 2016, and in 2024 signed a deal to acquire an additional squadron with deliveries set to begin in 2028 in batches of three to five per year — bringing Israel’s total fleet to 75 in the coming years. 

U.S. policy in the Middle East under both Democratic and Republican administrations has for decades been to uphold Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region, formally written into law in 2008 under the Obama administration. 

In this spirit, the U.S. has refrained from supplying the aircraft to militaries hostile to Israel or countries that haven’t yet normalized ties with the Jewish state. 

The Trump administration aims to bring Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords, but Riyadh has maintained that normalization is tied to the recognition by Israel of a Palestinian state. 

Some experts warned that the deal could raise concerns in Israel that the U.S. is willing to make major defense deals with Arab nations without requiring normalization and over whether it will maintain its military edge.

“Why would we consider giving our nation’s most advanced fighter jet to a country that refuses to normalize relations with Israel?” said Bradley Bowman, a senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “And why would we not use the aircraft as an additional point of leverage to get Riyadh to [normalize ties with Israel]? That seems to me to be a no brainer,”

Robert Satloff, executive director of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said that while Riyadh and Jerusalem have become more “strategically aligned” and disputes over arms sales are largely “a thing of the past,” the proposed deal could renew discussion over whether Israel’s military edge will be maintained.

“Israel has legitimate concerns about maintaining its QME … which the prospect of selling America’s most sophisticated warplane to any other Middle Eastern country would trigger,” said Satloff. “In that context, discussion about the impact of an F-35 sale on Israel’s QME is fair, proper and to be expected.”  

Bowman called Saudi Arabia an “important U.S. security partner” and said American security assistance to allies is generally “a good thing,” but he noted that the deal, which would still leave Israel as the “most capable” military in the Middle East, could impact the Jewish state’s qualitative military edge by definition. 

“Qualitative military edge is not an optional thing. It’s a statutory requirement,” said Bowman. “Let’s remember, QME explicitly says it’s not just Israel’s military capabilities compared to any other one country; it’s a consideration of Israel’s military capabilities against any combination of countries. So it’s not just whether one other country is more capable. It’s a cumulative assessment … If you transfer America’s most advanced fighter jet to Saudi Arabia, then of course it’s going to affect Israel’s qualitative military edge.”

“F-35s for Saudi Arabia would be a significant improvement over what they currently have. It would be giving them, arguably the best, most advanced fighter jet in the world,” Bowman added. “So that, by definition, has to change the relative assessment of Israel’s capabilities versus Saudi Arabia. So if you make Saudi Arabia more capable, then there is a relative decrease in Israel’s military advantage.”

Though opinion of Saudi Arabia on Capitol Hill has warmed since Congress voted on a bipartisan basis in 2019 in favor of resolutions to block some weapons sales to Riyadh, some lawmakers, particularly Democrats, remain skeptical of providing advanced weapons to the kingdom given its checkered human rights record and involvement in various foreign conflicts.

Some lawmakers supportive of Israel might also be hesitant to approve sales of advanced weapons to Saudi Arabia without progress toward normalization.

Those skeptics could attempt to throw up roadblocks to the sale, though, like in 2019, they would likely be unable to block it from going through if the Trump administration remains committed to pressing the issue. In 2019, Trump vetoed the resolution, and opponents of the sale did not have sufficient support to override that veto.

Jason Greenblatt, former White House envoy to the Middle East under the first Trump administration, told Jewish Insider he is confident the deal will be beneficial for both the U.S. and Israel — and will keep the Jewish state’s military edge intact. 

“Saudi Arabia remains an important, long-standing and trusted U.S. ally that does not seek to attack or threaten Israel,” said Greenblatt. “Providing F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia enhances its ability to defend itself against attacks, including those from countries that pose threats to both Saudi Arabia and Israel. I am confident that the Trump administration conducted a thorough assessment to ensure that Israel’s QME will be preserved as part of this sale.” 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to visit Washington on Nov. 18. 

Trump has worked to expand U.S.-Saudi relations in his second term, visiting Riyadh in May 2025 where he secured a $600 billion investment from the Saudis towards the U.S. 

Riyadh has worked to heighten its standing as a global diplomatic powerbroker, hosting several bilateral and multilateral meetings in 2025, including the first high-level, direct meeting between Russia and the United States.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.