New U.S. Attorney in Minnesota Daniel Rosen sees history of antisemitism repeating itself

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty over Temple Mount

Claudia Tenney to introduce resolution affirming Israeli sov...ereignty over Temple Mount

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounting GOP opposition

Trump’s controversial Kuwait ambassador nominee faces mounti...ng GOP opposition

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish community concerns persist

Mamdani’s momentum slows as Cuomo gains ground and Jewish co...mmunity concerns persist

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape the enclave

East Gaza v. west Gaza: How partial IDF control could shape ...the enclave

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promoting hostage taking, violence on social media

Fairfax County schools denounce Muslim student groups promot...ing hostage taking, violence on social media

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Palestinian terrorism

Top Qatari spokesman Majed al-Ansari previously applauded Pa...lestinian terrorism

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed ties with their party

With Gaza war over, Jewish Democrats work to repair frayed t...ies with their party

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate campaign

Graham Platner’s credibility under fire in Maine Senate camp...aign

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law, not speech codes

Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law..., not speech codes

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antisemitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Trump’s ambassador nominee struggles to explain antise...mitic record in contentious Hill hearing

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio condemn annexation push

Netanyahu does damage control after Trump, Vance, Rubio cond...emn annexation push

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘imperative’

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch: Opposition to Mamdani is a Jewish ‘impe...rative’

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of his tattoo emerge

Graham Platner says ‘I am not a secret Nazi’ after photos of... his tattoo emerge

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Vance: Hamas will be ‘obliterated’ if it does not disarm

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primary challenger

Anti-Israel GOP Rep. Thomas Massie draws Trump-backed primar...y challenger

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir in January

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir i...n January

Vance takes center stage in Trump effort to keep Gaza ceasefire on track

Vance takes center stage in Trump effort to keep Gaza ceasef...ire on track

A 21-year-old from rural Argentina travels 5,000 miles to learn — and teach — tolerance

A 21-year-old from rural Argentina travels 5,000 miles to le...arn — and teach — tolerance

Britain’s Jewish community wants actions, not words, after Manchester synagogue attack

Britain’s Jewish community wants actions, not words, after M...anchester synagogue attack

Jack Ciattarelli’s Muslim affairs advisor bragged at campaign event that he doesn’t take money from Jews

Jack Ciattarelli’s Muslim affairs advisor bragged at c...ampaign event that he doesn’t take money from Jews

CAIR files Title VI lawsuit against Northwestern over antisemitism training video

CAIR files Title VI lawsuit against Northwestern over antise...mitism training video

Where the center is holding — and where it’s collapsing

Where the center is holding — and where it’s collapsing

Tom Suozzi finds comfort zone in the political middle, speaking up for Israel

Tom Suozzi finds comfort zone in the political middle, speak...ing up for Israel

AJC warns of Mamdani’s ‘continued use of problematic rhetoric’ toward Israel, Jews

AJC warns of Mamdani’s ‘continued use of problematic rhetori...c’ toward Israel, Jews

Israelis divided over Kushner, Witkoff portrayals of Doha strike

Israelis divided over Kushner, Witkoff portrayals of Doha st...rike

In Israel and Gaza, Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters find hope amid devastation

In Israel and Gaza, Nelson Mandela’s granddaughters find hop...e amid devastation

Pomona College investigating Oct. 7 memorial event disruption

Pomona College investigating Oct. 7 memorial event disruptio...n

Mamdani distances himself from Hasan Piker’s 9/11 comments at mayoral debate

Mamdani distances himself from Hasan Piker’s 9/11 comments a...t mayoral debate

Seth Moulton says he will return, reject AIPAC donations in Senate campaign

Seth Moulton says he will return, reject AIPAC donations in ...Senate campaign

Next steps in Gaza murky as Hamas reasserts itself, keeps most hostage bodies

Next steps in Gaza murky as Hamas reasserts itself, keeps mo...st hostage bodies

As she emerges as populist GOP critic, Marjorie Taylor Greene amplifies antisemitic rhetoric

As she emerges as populist GOP critic, Marjorie Taylor Green...e amplifies antisemitic rhetoric

With new higher ed compact, Trump’s antisemitism crusade broadens to fight academic bias

With new higher ed compact, Trump’s antisemitism crusade bro...adens to fight academic bias

Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer remembered as ‘master teacher’ and ‘voice of Torah’

Orthodox Union’s Rabbi Moshe Hauer remembered as ‘mast...er teacher’ and ‘voice of Torah’

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Twenty living hostages return home as Trump lands in Israel

Trump receives hero’s welcome as hostages return to Israel

Trump receives hero’s welcome as hostages return to Israel

Kushner, Witkoff, Ivanka Trump take center stage in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square

Kushner, Witkoff, Ivanka Trump take center stage in Tel Aviv...’s Hostages Square

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idaho

Hegseth signs deal to open Qatari Air Force facility in Idah...o

Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate

Robert Kraft’s anti-hate group renames itself the Blue Squar...e Alliance Against Hate

In ‘Race Against Terror,’ Jake Tapper takes on the justice system and jihadism

In ‘Race Against Terror,’ Jake Tapper takes on t...he justice system and jihadism

Khanna backpedals after sharing documentary clip with antisemitic influencer

Khanna backpedals after sharing documentary clip with antise...mitic influencer

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hostage release deal

Anti-Israel lawmakers offer grudging acknowledgment of hosta...ge release deal

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-release talks reach the end zone

Anticipation in Israel and around the world as hostage-relea...se talks reach the end zone

Pentagon’s stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox Jewish servicemembers

Pentagon’s stricter grooming standards could impact Orthodox... Jewish servicemembers

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across ideological spectrum

Vandalism of Minneapolis synagogue draws condemnation across... ideological spectrum

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan

Trump: Israel, Hamas agreed to ‘first phase’ of peace plan...

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization’

FBI’s Kash Patel attacks ADL as ‘extreme group functioning l...ike a terrorist organization’

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according to Jewish civil rights group

Hollywood’s anti-Israel boycott against the law, according t...o Jewish civil rights group

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exits role

GM philanthropy head with history of anti-Israel tweets exit...s role

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-runner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

Seattle Jewish leaders express concern with mayoral front-ru...nner Katie Wilson’s Mamdani-esque views

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conservatives

ADL deletes Glossary of Extremism under pressure from conser...vatives

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senators react to Trump’s Gaza plan with cautious optimism

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Senate, House lawmakers to reintroduce Pray Safe Act

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netanyahu

Trump announces Gaza peace deal alongside a supportive Netan...yahu

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

Study: Antisemitism ‘thriving in plain sight’ on X

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netanyahu tells influencers

TikTok sale could be ‘consequential’ for Israel, Jews, Netan...yahu tells influencers

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palestinian statehood

47 House progressives sign Khanna letter calling for Palesti...nian statehood

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in U.N. address

Netanyahu condemns Western nations for abandoning Israel in ...U.N. address

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of Hamas to facilitate peace

House Dems urge Rubio to leverage Arab League’s rejection of... Hamas to facilitate peace

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

TikTok’s U.S. takeover: Will it curb antisemitic content?

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Trump pledges he will not allow Israel to annex West Bank

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey to buy F-35 fighter jets

Alongside Erdogan, Trump suggests he’ll permit Turkey ...to buy F-35 fighter jets

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zionist activism

On Rosh Hashanah, Mamdani visits synagogue known for anti-Zi...onist activism

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antisemitism settlements

Trump higher ed policy architect May Mailman explains antise...mitism settlements

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antisemitism

House members urge State Department to counter Bogota antise...mitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on addressing antisemitism

Post-Paramount sale, Shari Redstone is ‘full speed ahead’ on... addressing antisemitism

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject conditions on Syria sanctions relief

Syrian Jewish community leader urges Senate to reject condit...ions on Syria sanctions relief

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination to killing of Jesus

In charged eulogy, Tucker Carlson ties Kirk’s assassination ...to killing of Jesus

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves against Israel

Netanyahu U.N. address to be overshadowed by European moves ...against Israel

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision to recognize Palestinian state

Republicans urge allies to reconsider ‘dangerous’ decision t...o recognize Palestinian state

Quick Hits

Justice, justice he pursues

New U.S. Attorney in Minnesota Daniel Rosen sees history of antisemitism repeating itself

In an interview with JI, the Minnesota prosecutor and Jewish community leader said he was motivated to seek the role because of the ‘rapid escalation of violent antisemitism’

United States Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota

U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen

By
Matthew Kassel
October 29, 2025

Daniel Rosen earned a unique distinction when he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate early this month to be Minnesota’s top federal prosecutor.

The 60-year-old lawyer and Orthodox Jewish community activist is one of the few Orthodox Jews to serve as U.S. attorney. And he is almost certainly the only chief federal law enforcement officer in the county who regularly studies the Talmud, a text, he says, that shares a “phenomenal” range of common principles with the American legal tradition.

“The more you study the Talmud, the more you see how rooted in our [Jewish] traditions American law, and the British law from which it emerged, really is,” Rosen explained in a recent interview with Jewish Insider.

As he acclimates to his new role, Rosen, who had previously worked in private practice, said that one of his “primary motivations” for seeking the position was the “rapid escalation of violent antisemitism” in the United States, calling the “prosecution of violent hate crimes” a top priority for his office.

“Jewish history tells us that Jews fare poorly in societies that turn polarized,” he said, arguing that Jewish Americans, in particular, “have a profound and immediate interest in reversing the direction of the violent hatred that’s being expressed in many directions.”

Rosen, a Minnesota native who gave up his law practice to assume his government position this month, is a graduate of University of Minnesota Law School and a Navy veteran. He has long been involved in Jewish communal life and pro-Israel activism, having served as a board member of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas as well as a state representative for AIPAC.

Despite his lack of prosecutorial experience, Rosen was among three candidates for the job put forward by Minnesota’s four House Republicans — including Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), the majority whip. 

In their recommendation to President Donald Trump, Emmer and his colleagues praised Rosen’s advocacy on behalf of “community and charitable issues, especially matters of particular interest to the American Jewish community,” later describing him as “one of the sharpest legal minds in the entire country.”

Speaking with JI this week, Rosen discussed his expectations for the role he assumed just weeks ago and how his Jewish faith influences his approach to the law, among other things. 

The conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Jewish Insider: How have you been acclimating to your new job after being confirmed earlier this month?

Daniel Rosen: It’s been profoundly interesting, above all. For me, who comes in without a prosecutorial background, it has required a considerable education in the specifics of criminal procedure. But far more interesting are all the inputs that go into every case. From all of the various participants in the investigation and the prosecution and the cases, I’m seeing a world that heretofore I had not seen, and I’m finding it absolutely fascinating. 

What really strikes home is the not only the number of bad actors out there, but the sheer nefariousness of all of those bad actors and the real need for what it is that U.S. attorneys’ offices are doing all over the country in order to help maintain safety in an environment when our society is tearing apart.

In Minneapolis, we are one of several locales around the country where the philosophy of the local prosecutor is really inconsistent with the kind of law enforcement that, in my view, the country needs right now. And accordingly, the burden on the U.S. attorney’s office here in Minnesota — to pick up the slack that’s left behind by the local prosecutor — is a heavy burden, and dealing with the additional burden that their reticence creates for us is something that I’m having to learn quickly on the job. But I’m adjusting to it. 

JI: Are there any noteworthy cases that your office is currently handling that you can mention?

DR: There are several cases that have achieved quite a bit of not only local but national notoriety that we are in the midst of right now. First of all, in Minnesota, this office has been prosecuting a COVID assistance fraud that is simply breathtaking in a scope and amount. It is generally known as the ‘Feeding Our Future’ case, or more accurately put its cases — where a large group of defendants and others that have not been charged have together stolen hundreds of millions of the taxpayers’ dollars in a brazen fraud. We’ve also uncovered and now charged frauds of similar character also involving taxpayer money and also involving breathtakingly large amounts of money.

We have a team here in our office that certainly has its hands full in completing the investigations and bringing those cases to trial. In addition to that, we of course had a political assassination here in Minnesota early in the summer, where the former speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives and the current leader of the House Democratic Caucus was assassinated, along with her husband, and another legislator was shot and left for dead but, thank God, he survived. The prosecution of that case is one of tremendous importance, particularly given our current times where bitterness in political discourse has turned to violence, and deadly violence, repeatedly.

JI: As you know, we’ve seen the rise of political violence across the country, some of it related to anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiment. Is that on your mind as you take over this job?

DR: The rapid escalation of violent antisemitism in America is not only on my mind, but it’s one of my primary motivations for having sought this position. Jewish history tells us that Jews fare poorly in societies that turn polarized, and where that polarization evolves into factional hatreds in the non-Jewish societies within which we live. Those factional hatreds virtually always evolve into violent expressions of hate against the Jews. 

Accordingly, Jewish Americans have a profound and immediate interest in reversing the direction of the violent hatred that’s being expressed in many directions in the country. So for that reason, prosecution of violent hate crimes is certainly at the highest level of priority for me.

JI: In your lifetime, do you feel antisemitism has reached a level that you haven’t seen before?

DR: Yes. By my recollection, in the 1990s, if someone sprayed a swastika on the side of a synagogue in Omaha, it would probably be noted in The New York Times. Today, those kinds of antisemitic acts are happening, it seems, every single day, or nearly every single day, and they’re happening all over the country. It’s been a slow change, but now it’s rapidly escalating.

There is something else I can add. I don’t know if it’s directly responsive to the question, but it is something that I think about. In the 2,000-year odyssey of the Jews, through the diaspora, we have had other countries that have played host to us, and where the lives of the Jews were comparable to what they are here in America. In Spain, the Jews had what historically is referred to as the Golden Age in Spain. There was a Jewish Torah scholar who was the prime minister. There was another tremendous Jewish Torah scholar who was the finance minister to the king and the queen. Our life in Spain, everybody thought it couldn’t get better. And then, of course, it ultimately came to the point where every Jew in Spain had to choose to either leave, surrender their faith or die.

In Germany, there were Jews who said, ‘Forget Jerusalem. Berlin is our Jerusalem.’ There were Jews who thought, ‘Here we are at the height of culture, at the height of refinement, at the height of knowledge. What could be better for us than Germany? We Jews, a cultured and knowledgeable people, fit in here so well.’ But, of course, we know how that ended. 

So, we all have to ask ourselves, how’s it going to proceed here in the United States? And I believe the answer is, it depends on the good faith of the thousands, maybe tens of thousands, of elected and appointed officials all over the country who recognize the good that the Jews contribute to society and recognize the good that comes from being good to the Jews, and having the courage to stand by their convictions. If they lose their courage, it would not bode well for the Jews in the country. So it’s my view that, if nothing else, as an example to fellow Americans, sometimes we’re just called to do our part to contribute to the rebuilding of the society that we so desperately need. And so I gave up a law practice and here I am now, an appointed public servant.

JI: Can you elaborate on your own involvement in Jewish communal life and fighting antisemitism?

DR: When I was a young lawyer, my father had some political relationships. He was not a man of politics, but he had political relationships, and he was a person who was not for any organization or in any communally organized way, but he was an advocate for Jews, for the Jewish community and for Israel in the non-Jewish world in a very active way. I can remember as a teenager going with my father to an annual convention of all the employees of a company that he represented, and the chief executive officer of that company asked my father to speak to them about the history of Israel and the imperative of supporting Israel. By my recollection, there was not a dry eye in the house. But whether that recollection is precisely correct or not, what I can tell you is it had a profound impact on me.

Early on in my law career, my father encouraged me to develop political relationships, and I realized that if there was going to be a way that I could contribute to the welfare of the Jewish community, that was really the realm within which I could do it. That evolved into developing really important and long-lasting relationships with elected officials, especially federally elected officials. I acted a lot in partnership with AIPAC, and I did a lot, following my father’s example, on my own independent path. 

Over the years, I realized the importance of bringing members of Congress to Israel, showing them Israel through the eyes of members of the Jewish community who were committed to the welfare of the people of Israel and who were also committed to the welfare of the Jews of America. So I began to organize and lead trips to Israel for members of the U.S. House of Representatives. I’ve taken a good number of members of the U.S. House from the Upper Midwest to Israel, one or two or three at a time, and those members of the House have gone on to become governors and Cabinet secretaries and congressional leaders. Their exposure to Israel and to Jewish lay leaders on the trips that I have led, I think, has resulted in developing a very strong and, God-willing, unbreakable affinity, on their part, for the Jewish community.

JI: Were you raised in an Orthodox household? 

DR: I was raised in a traditional household where Shabbat was respected but not strictly observed. My evolution into Orthodoxy was a slow one through my early adulthood, but I became shomer Shabbat approximately 20 years ago.

JI: How do Judaism and Jewish values influence your own approach to the law?

DR: I study the Talmud every day. What I can tell you is, the more you study the Torah, and the more you study the Talmud, the more you see how rooted in our traditions American law, and the British law from which it emerged, really is. The common denominators are phenomenal. But why is that? That’s because the values that we hold dear, the values that the Torah instills in us, are the values from which the societies in which we live have derived their fundamental principles of justice.

JI: Are there any specific concepts you’d like to cite? 

DR: I guess my answer to your question is, Tzedek, tzedek tirdof — ‘Justice, justice, you shall pursue.’ I think that’s a good one for a U.S. attorney.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.