In today's Daily Kickoff, we talk to the Department of Justice's Harmeet Dhillon about the agency's efforts to address antisemitism, and look at Rep. Mikie Sherrill's outreach to Jewish voters in the homestretch of New Jersey's gubernatorial race. We cover yesterday's Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing for Amer Ghalib, the Trump administration's embattled nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Kuwait, and spotlight efforts in Israel to put the perpetrators of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on trial.
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio continues his visit to Israel. Rubio met on Thursday evening with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is slated to meet with other senior officials today.
- Early voting begins tomorrow in New York City’s mayoral election.
- And in Florida, the Jewish National Fund’s annual Global Conference for Israel continues through the weekend.
- In Israel, Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, putting Israelis six hours — instead of seven — ahead of the East Coast for the next week.
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MATTHEW KASSEL
As polls show Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) with a narrow lead in the run-up to New Jersey’s gubernatorial election, less than two weeks away, the Democratic lawmaker has stepped up her efforts to court the state’s sizable Jewish community — whose support could make the difference in what is expected to be a close race.
In recent weeks, Sherrill has previewed a plan of action to counter antisemitism in a webinar led by Jewish Democrats, joined calls for the state’s largest teachers’ union to fire an editor of its magazine over antisemitic and pro-Hamas social media comments and met with Orthodox Jewish leaders in Lakewood who represent an influential voting bloc.
The moderate congresswoman, who has held a northern New Jersey House seat since 2019, has condemned her Republican rival, Jack Ciattarelli, for appearing onstage at an event last weekend just after a Muslim affairs advisor had said he was “not taking money from Jews,” a remark Sherrill called “blatant antisemitism” from her opponent’s “inner circle.”
In addition to attending a Jewish event with Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) late last month in Bergen County, Sherrill is also expected to join Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and other Democratic leaders for a fundraiser on Saturday hosted at the home of Shawn Klein, the Jewish deputy mayor of Livingston, in northeastern New Jersey.
The increased engagement and attention to Jewish issues comes as Sherrill finds herself in a tightening race against Ciattarelli, who came close to unseating term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021 and was trailing by just five points in a poll released Thursday. The state’s significant Jewish population could help tip the scales for either candidate — with Ciattarelli depending on particularly robust turnout from the Orthodox community.
Her engagement otherwise comes as she has faced lingering reservations from some Jewish leaders in the state who believe she embraced a more critical approach to Israel in the aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, including early calls for a pause in fighting in Gaza.
QUAD CONTROL
Harmeet Dhillon says DOJ will fight antisemitism through law, not speech codes
When Harmeet Dhillon started her role as assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Justice Department in April, she refocused the division’s priorities to explicitly follow the aims of President Donald Trump: rooting out antisemitism, eradicating diversity, equity and inclusion programs and ending the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports. The move was met with controversy among the civil rights division’s staff, many of whom are civil servants, not political appointees. In an interview at the Justice Department on Thursday, Dhillon told Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch that she does not intend to crack down on free speech despite the prevalence of antisemitism at American universities — a position that she said diverged from what some members of Congress and Jewish activists have asked of her.
Pushing back: But while Dhillon, a Republican operative and civil rights attorney from San Francisco, is committed to rigorously carrying out Trump’s agenda, she is attempting to do so while also remaining committed to protecting free speech. “People in the Jewish community have pressured me to issue guidance to outlaw certain kinds of speech on the campus, and I haven’t gone that far. I don’t think that’s appropriate,” Dhillon said. “I think that you can criticize Israel. Many Jews criticize Israel. You can criticize the United States’ role. You can support the aspirations of the Palestinian people. You can even support Hamas, to a degree.”