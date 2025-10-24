flight tracker

American Airlines to resume direct flights to TLV in March

Flights will begin days before the Passover holiday, when Israel sees a surge in visitors

American Airlines announced plans on Friday to resume direct flights to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport starting in March, marking the first time since the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks that the carrier will fly directly to Israel.

Flights to Tel Aviv are scheduled to resume on March 28, 2026, just days ahead of the Passover holiday, when Israel typically sees an influx of tourism. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Monday.

The announcement comes weeks after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza war. American is the last of the major U.S. carriers to resume flights to Israel.

Throughout much of the war, Israeli airline El Al was the only reliable option for direct travel to and from the U.S., leading to a shortage of flights to meet travelers’ demands and soaring ticket prices. The pause sparked debate among lawmakers over whether the airlines’ decisions were influenced by internal and external political pressure.

United and Delta both briefly resumed service between Israel and the New York area for short periods in 2024 after suspending all flights on Oct. 7. Both airlines fully reinstated flights earlier this year.