Worthy Reads

The JD Doctrine: In Israel Hayom, Israeli journalist Amit Segal compares Vice President JD Vance’s approach to Israel and the Middle East to that of former President Barack Obama, and considers what that portends for the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship. “And while Vance’s book [Hillbilly Elegy] barely touches on foreign policy, it still offers lessons about the new Republican Party. It supports Israel, but the warmth is largely platonic. The prevailing view is this: every spare dollar belongs at home, not in grand projects abroad. There is respect for strength and a deep distrust of radical Islam (don’t forget Vance’s suggestion that Britain is ‘the first truly Islamist country to get a nuclear weapon’), but no appetite for blank checks or an endless supply of weapons. Israel’s challenge with the new Republicans is not hostility, it’s indifference, and Jerusalem needs to prepare for that reality now, perhaps by phasing out American security aid, just as Netanyahu ended civilian aid three decades ago.” [IsraelHayom]

Yom Kippur This Year: In The Times of Israel, Yossi Klein Halevi suggests that Israel is at a “moral crossroads” in the weeks leading up to the Jewish High Holidays. “How then, in this poisoned atmosphere, are we to subject ourselves to moral self-critique? How dare we risk inadvertently reinforcing the campaign of hatred and lies? Because we have no choice. Because preserving our moral credibility is essential for our strength. Because we cannot let the haters determine the inner life of the Jewish people. Because engaging in moral introspection reminds us that Zionism has won and that, even though we are vulnerable, we are no longer victims. Because we owe an accounting of our actions to our friends who have stood with us. Most of all, because Judaism demands it. This season of self-reckoning that begins with the Hebrew month of Elul and culminates on Yom Kippur is intended not only for individual Jews but also – in fact primarily – for the Jewish collective. Undergoing this process as a people doesn’t weaken us. It provides spiritual protection.” [TOI]

The Final Mitzvah: In The Forward, Austin Albanese reflects on his chevra kadisha volunteer work, in which he prepares bodies for Jewish burials. “Despite the sacred nature of this work, one thing has always stood out to me: the scarcity of younger volunteers. I’m in my late 20s, and in nearly nine years of participating in taharah, I’ve only once worked with someone close to my age. That person was also a convert. The work of the burial society is too meaningful, too vital, to be left only to older generations. For those who might hesitate to participate, I can only say this: Try it. You don’t need to be particularly religious. You don’t need to have all the answers about faith or tradition — this work welcomes anyone willing to honor and respect those who came before us. For me, the work of the chevra kadisha has been a profound reminder of some of Judaism’s central values: humility, equality before God, and the sanctity of memory.” [TheForward]