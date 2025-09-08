What the U.K. Cabinet reshuffle means
Plus, General Motors’ new anti-Israel hire
Good Monday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how the U.K. Cabinet shake-up could impact London’s approach to Israel, and report on outgoing Northwestern President Michael Schill’s defense of a recent hire who met with Hamas head Yahya Sinwar. We cover Rep. Seth Magaziner’s co-sponsorship of the “Block the Bombs” legislation halting offensive military sales to Israel, and report on the anti-Israel online activism of General Motors’ newly appointed head of global philanthropy. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Mark Levine, Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- We’re monitoring the situation in Jerusalem, where six people are confirmed killed after a terror attack on a public bus near the Ramot junction entrance to the city. Ten others were wounded in the attack.
- President Donald Trump is delivering remarks this morning to the newly established White House Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible in Washington.
- Elsewhere in Washington, the Israel Policy Forum is hosting an event this evening focused on Israel, Palestinian and U.S. perspectives on American foreign policy and the war in Gaza. RAND’s Shira Efron will speak in conversation with Samer Sinijlawi, the Jerusalem Development Fund’s founding chairman, and former U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Michael Ratney.
- Up the Northeast Corridor, American Friends of Nir Oz is holding a benefit at Baltimore’s Beth Tfiloh featuring writer Douglas Murray and former Israeli hostage Gadi Moses, who was freed earlier this year.
- In New York, the Rabbi Sacks Legacy is holding an event at Fifth Avenue Synagogue to mark the launch of the Magerman Edition of the Koren Shalem Humash. Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin, whose son, Hersh, was killed in Hamas captivity last year, will keynote the event. Read more about the new edition of the text here.
- Elsewhere in New York, the Jewish Theological Seminary’s inaugural storytelling festival continues today. Later today, the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature is hosting an event focused on bearing witness, featuring 2025 Sami Rohr Prize winner Sasha Vasilyuk, as well as Gal Beckerman and Benjamin Balint, who won in 2012 and 2020, respectively.
- French Prime Minister François Bayrou is calling a confidence vote in Paris’ National Assembly this afternoon that The New York Times described as a “suicidal move.” A no-confidence vote in the body — which is all but expected to pass given plans by France’s far-right National Rally party and a group of leftist parties to vote against Bayrou — would topple the government for a fifth time in 20 months.
- The U.N. Human Rights Council begins its 60th session today in Geneva. On the sidelines of the gathering, B’nai B’rith is holding “Seeking Truth, Justice and Reconciliation: Jewish Refugees in the Middle East.”
- The second annual two-day Hili Forum, cohosted by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, kicked off earlier today in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Following up on comments made last week on Israeli proposals to annex parts of the West Bank, senior Emirati diplomat Lana Nusseibeh said earlier today at the conference that such a move “would betray the very spirit of the Abraham Accords.”
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S LAHAV HARKOV
As tensions rise around antisemitism in the U.K. and questions mount over Britain’s stance on Israel, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Cabinet reshuffle has put a spotlight on some familiar concerns. But despite fresh scrutiny — particularly over new Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s past involvement in anti-Israel activism — experts tell Jewish Insider that little is likely to shift when it comes to U.K. policy toward Israel.
A 2014 video of Mahmood resurfaced on X over the weekend, where it received millions of views. Mahmood made the selfie video during Operation Protective Edge, launched by Israel in Gaza after Hamas kidnapped three Israeli teenagers, at a protest outside a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Birmingham. Mahmood called on the store to boycott products from Israeli settlements, though the viral post, boosted by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), falsely claimed she called to “globalize the Intifada.” Days after the supermarket protest, Mahmood spoke against Israel at a Palestine Solidarity Campaign rally in London, telling Britons to start “getting involved with the boycott campaign” and accusing Israel of killing children.
The resurfaced footage has reignited debate over Mahmood’s past, especially within the Jewish community. Jonathan Sacerdoti, a British Jewish journalist and columnist for The Spectator, told JI Mahmood “is not inspiring confidence in any Jews I know.” He added, “She appeals to the more antisemitic elements in the country. She is no friend of Israel and has never been shy about that … Her views are aligned with the Muslim electorate and community in the U.K. and beyond.”
But Alex Hearn, a director of Labour Against Antisemitism, said of Mahmood: “I don’t think I’ve ever heard so much misinformation about someone.” Hearn argued that not only was the video of Mahmood at the protest taken during her “pre-government, pre-political life,” but noted she has taken a more nuanced approach as a member of parliament and has “no red flags” in her record on Israel.
Meanwhile, a new YouGov poll commissioned by the Campaign Against Antisemitism was released yesterday, finding that the Jewish community is currently experiencing “the worst antisemitism in the U.K. in living memory”: One in five Britons holds antisemitic views and 45% believe Israel treats Palestinians like Nazis treated Jews.
Some 70,000 people took to the streets on Sunday to take part in London’s March Against Antisemitism, organized by the Campaign Against Antisemitism. Protesters marched from the BBC headquarters — selected due to perceived anti-Israel bias in its reporting — to Parliament Square.
Absent from the gathering was any senior representative from Labour, a party whose previous leader, Jeremy Corbyn, had a history of antisemitic remarks and supporting antisemites, Campaign Against Antisemitism said.
CAMPUS BEAT
Outgoing Northwestern president defends hiring professor who met with Sinwar in newly-revealed congressional testimony
Michael Schill, the Northwestern University president who announced his resignation last week amid widespread controversy over his tenure, appeared unfazed to hear that a Palestinian professor he hired as part of a deal with encampment protestors had once met with the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, an interview with the House Committee on Education and Workforce, released on Thursday, reveals. In the Aug. 5 interview, which was released as a response to Schill’s resignation announcement on Thursday, House investigators pressed Schill on the hiring of Mkhaimar Abusada as a visiting associate professor of political science, Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen reports.
What he said: Abusada, who Schill described as “someone who is regularly quoted as an authority on Palestine governance and politics,” published a piece in Haaretz last year about his 2018 meeting with Sinwar. “Hypothetically, if somebody, you know, 4 years, 5 years before Oct. 7 has met with someone who — and, I mean, I’m not sure — my guess is — I’ve never been to Gaza, but it’s a pretty small place, and that you are going to meet people and talk to people,” said Schill, who claimed to not be aware of that meeting when he hired Abusada but noted in the interview that the professor’s position had been extended to August 2026. “I don’t know whether a seasoned professor who is doing the politics of Gaza could avoid getting to know some of these people, or whether that would be not doing his job right.”
Bonus: The New York Times reports that talks between the Trump administration and Northwestern, Harvard and Cornell have stalled in recent weeks.