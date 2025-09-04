Congress hits back at Turkey
Plus, The New Yorker's Piker problem
Good Thursday morning.
In today's Daily Kickoff, we report on a series of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act targeting Turkey for its support of terrorist groups and hostility toward Israel, and cover The New Yorker's platforming of antisemitic influencer Hasan Piker at its upcoming festival. We talk to members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee's MENA subcommittee following yesterday's closed-door briefing on the West Bank with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and spotlight Iowa Senate candidate Josh Turek's support for conditioning aid to Israel.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump will convene a call this morning between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron, who are both in Paris today for a summit of European allies of Kyiv, as well as Australia and Canada, aimed at formulating postwar security guarantees for Ukraine.
- Israeli President Isaac Herzog is at the Vatican today, where he just concluded a meeting with Pope Leo XIV.
- The Middle East Institute is hosting an event this afternoon in Washington, featuring writers Ross Harrison and Mohsen Milani, focused on Iran’s options following its 12-day war with Israel in June.
- In Israel, we’re keeping an eye on high-level government talks about West Bank annexation. More below.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
Flashback to 2020: As Israel mulls annexation of the West Bank, a prominent Emirati official communicates to an Israeli outlet that such a move could have disastrous consequences for Israel’s positioning in the region.
“Annexation,” UAE Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba wrote in a Yediot Ahronoth op-ed in June 2020, “will certainly and immediately upend Israeli aspirations for improved security, economic and cultural ties with the Arab world and with UAE.”
Al Otaiba’s op-ed was part of the groundwork laid for the Abraham Accords, announced less than two months later and signed in September 2020. With the normalization agreement in place, Israel’s annexation plans were shelved — at least temporarily — as it deepened its relations with the UAE and Bahrain, the original signatories to the landmark deal.
Five years later, senior Emirati diplomat Lana Nusseibeh, who previously served as Abu Dhabi’s envoy to the United Nations, is issuing a similar warning.
“Annexation would be a red line for my government, and that means there can be no lasting peace. It would foreclose the idea of regional integration and be the death knell of the two-state solution,” Nusseibeh told The Times of Israel earlier this week.
The five years between Al Otaiba’s op-ed and Nusseibeh’s comments have seen seismic shifts in the region: the Israel-Hamas war and the degradation of Iran’s nuclear capabilities and its regional proxy network, particularly with the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria. Israel has shown itself to be the dominant military player in the region, even as it finds itself on the receiving end of widespread criticism across the Middle East and beyond over its war against Hamas in Gaza.
But they have also seen the rise of the Israeli far right as a more significant player in the country’s politics. The ascensions of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir have paved the way for a renewed Israeli effort to annex broad swaths of the West Bank, five years after plans to do so were derailed by peace efforts.
ENVOY INTERVIEW
Amb. Leiter: Nature of U.S.-Israel aid may change in coming years
Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter arrived at his post in January as Israel was more than a year into its war with Hamas in Gaza and facing declining American support for the Jewish state. The Trump administration has been much friendlier to the government in Jerusalem than its predecessor, supporting the Israeli war effort in Gaza with no limitations on arms shipments. Yet, the broader political atmosphere is more hostile to Israel than it has been in decades. Leiter spoke with Jewish Insider’s Lahav Harkov and the executive director of the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy, Asher Fredman, on the “Misgav Mideast Horizons” podcast this week about his efforts to engage members of both parties, the future of the U.S.-Israel alliance, what is next in the war in Gaza and more.
MOU musings: Amid these concerning political trends, Leiter said that the U.S. and Israel have started to discuss what will happen after the Obama-era 10-year Memorandum of Understanding between the countries, which currently commits $3.8 billion a year in American defense aid to Israel annually, expires in 2028. While Israel’s official position favors continuing aid, some in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party and others on the Israeli right have been advocating for moving from a model of aid to one of collaboration on joint projects. “Maybe we’ll change the nature [of the MOU], where there will be greater [joint] research and development between our two countries, rather than relying on American weapons,” Leiter said.