Biden’s Mideast architects go off-script
Plus, an interview with Israel's ambassador to Japan
In today's Daily Kickoff, we interview Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen about Tokyo's approach to Palestinian statehood, and report on a resolution by seven Senate Democrats calling for the U.S. to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state. We cover a meeting between Senate and House lawmakers with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and report on House Foreign Affairs Committee votes rejecting conditions on aid to Israel. We cover Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter's remarks at the embassy's Rosh Hashanah reception in Washington last night and report on the New York Democratic Party chair's decision not to endorse Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S GABBY DEUTCH
In Washington, whether a public official or their spokesperson is speaking honestly is usually not fully known until much later. Take Israel’s attack on Qatar last week: the Trump administration claimed not to have known about it ahead of time, but Israeli officials told Axios that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had given President Donald Trump a heads-up.
When a president leaves office, his former staffers tend to get rather loose-lipped — an opportunity for them to rehabilitate their reputation and, perhaps, tell the truth about their views (or at least the narrative they’d like to put forward on their own terms, not those of their boss).
The past few months have provided such an opportunity to the three architects of President Joe Biden’s Middle East policy team: Secretary of State Tony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Brett McGurk, Biden’s coordinator for the Middle East at the White House. All of them played a crucial role in shaping American policy toward Israel and Gaza after Oct. 7. Each has in recent months written op-eds and made lengthy appearances on podcasts and cable news to comment on developments in the Middle East.
Looking at where Blinken, Sullivan and McGurk have positioned themselves publicly, without the constraints of government service, is a sign of the options available to Democrats right now, at a moment when the party’s future is up for grabs — with an ascendant anti-Israel wing that is exerting stronger influence than ever, though it remains in the minority.
TOKYO TALK
Israeli ambassador to Japan: Tokyo undecided on Palestinian statehood recognition
As reports swirl that Japan indicated it is no longer considering recognizing a Palestinian state at the United National General Assembly on Monday, Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen remains wary, but hopeful, he told Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen in a wide-ranging interview on Friday in Tokyo. “Japan hasn’t decided yet. There is no official statement yet by Japan,” said Cohen, adding that he expects a decision will be finalized over the weekend.
Envoy’s efforts: “A recognition of a Palestinian state would be a reward to Hamas after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, would not contribute to peace and would not build on the trust of Israelis in the future,” he continued. In recent weeks, Cohen relayed that message to Japanese ministers as the country weighed recognizing a Palestinian state as several governments, including those in Britain, France, Australia and Canada, have announced plans to do at UNGA.