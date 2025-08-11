POLICY FLIP
Two AIPAC-backed Dems announce support for ban on offensive weapons for Israel
Reps. Maxine Dexter (D-OR) and Valerie Foushee (D-NC) flip-flopped on their previous opposition to block military aid to the Jewish state
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Reps. Maxine Dexter (D-OR) and Valerie Foushee (D-NC), two House Democrats who received significant backing from the AIPAC-aligned United Democracy Project super PAC in their primary races against far-left opponents, announced this week that they would support efforts to...
