POLICY FLIP

Two AIPAC-backed Dems announce support for ban on offensive weapons for Israel

Reps. Maxine Dexter (D-OR) and Valerie Foushee (D-NC) flip-flopped on their previous opposition to block military aid to the Jewish state

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

