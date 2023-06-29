Worthy Reads

📁 Setting the Stage: The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser reflects on how former President Donald Trump’s clashes with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, the subject of two recent books, led to the eventual discovery that the former president had held onto classified documents about a potential strike on Iran. “One thing the books did not reveal was Milley’s concern throughout the volatile post-election period that Trump might escalate a confrontation with Iran. I learned about this as part of my reporting for ‘The Divider,’ a book on Trump’s [p]residency I was working on with my husband, Peter Baker of the Times, and decided to publish the information then, given its relevance to the new disclosures about the Trump-Milley rift. The resulting July 15, 2021, piece described repeated meetings after the election, during which Milley objected to the prospect of strikes, which were being pressed on Trump by a circle of Iran hawks around the President as well as by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Milley even flew to Israel to have a meeting with him, at his home in Jerusalem, to urge him to back off. ‘If you do this, you’re gonna have a fucking war,’ Milley told Netanyahu. Iran was in fact the subject of the final meeting Milley had with Trump, on January 3, 2021, when the chairman and other national-security advisers were summoned to the Oval Office on a Sunday afternoon to debate the matter one last time.” [NewYorker]

🇺🇸 Carter Callback: In The Wall Street Journal, the Hudson Institute’s Mike Watson cautions that the Biden administration’s approach to Israel and the broader Middle East appears to mimic the blueprint used by former President Jimmy Carter. “Mr. Biden is in danger of repeating the mistakes of the Carter years, and the Palestinians would be the biggest losers. Having grown disenchanted with Henry Kissinger’s security-focused, incremental approach to Arab-Israeli negotiations, Mr. Carter decided to try for a comprehensive peace with all of Israel’s neighbors. Rather than slog toward a settlement with the Palestinians, Soviets, and Syrians, leaders in Egypt and Israel sidestepped the White House peace effort and instead pursued a bilateral agreement. Egypt got the Sinai, Israel got peace, Mr. Carter got a photo-op for hosting the final round of talks, and the Palestinians got nothing.” [WSJ]

⭐ Rising Star: The New York Times’ Alexis Soloski interviews actress Molly Gordon, who stars in the second season of “The Bear,” which came out last week. “A career on camera — and more recently, behind it — is Gordon’s birthright, more or less. The only child of the director Bryan Gordon and the writer and director Jessie Nelson, she grew up in Los Angeles, a precocious presence on her parents’ sets and at their dinner parties. She began acting as a toddler, participating in a neighborhood children’s studio, the Adderley School, where she met the actor Ben Platt… Eventually, a Gordon type emerged: poised young women who could also express some kindness, some vulnerability. She seems to have come by that poise honestly, though as Platt said, the offscreen Gordon is more self-effacing and silly and neurotic. ‘She often plays very cool characters,’ Platt said. ‘She is a lot more funny and Jewish than that.’” [NYTimes]



📽️ Behind the Scenes:New Lines Magazine’s Jonathan Rosenbaum spotlights Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who was briefly imprisoned for his work in 2010 and remains unable to travel outside the Islamic republic more than a decade later, though he continues to make movies. “In a 2016 documentary short called ‘Where Are You, Jafar Panahi?’ we follow Panahi as he drives a colleague to visit [the late Iranian filmmaker Abbas] Kiarostami’s grave on the outskirts of Tehran while recounting how all his pre-arrest films describe Iranian society as he saw it, out on the streets, but all his post-arrest films can describe only his own situation, removed from that society. This explains, in a nutshell, why his earlier, ignored features have more lasting value than his recent ones, however much the recent ones testify to Panahi’s resilience and ingenuity. To appreciate his earlier works, one needs to understand non-Western societies, where being able to smoke a cigarette if you’re female has a different significance than in the West; where dress codes for women are enforced — sometimes brutally — by the authorities; and where laws governing marriage and divorce impose strictures on women. But ignoring these matters makes it much easier to identify with Panahi not as a social analyst or critic but as a martyr.” [NewLines]