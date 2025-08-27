minneapolis moment
Jewish Democrats sound encouraging note on DNC Israel resolution votes
Democratic insiders told JI that DNC chair Ken Martin withdrew his Israel resolution largely to avoid a disruptive floor debate over Israel on Wednesday
Audrey Richardson/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Pro-Israel Democrats expressed cautious optimism about the unexpected decision by Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin to withdraw his resolution pressing for humanitarian aid to Gaza and for the release of hostages held by Hamas, which was unanimously approved...
