ambassadorial assessment

Lebanon ambassador nominee: There is a ‘narrow but meaningful window for progress’

‘The full disarmament of Hezbollah is not optional. It is essential,’ Michel Issa said

Michel Issa, the Lebanese-American businessman nominated by the Trump administration to serve as U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, said Tuesday that the Lebanese government and armed forces must act swiftly and decisively to disarm Hezbollah and remove its influence across...