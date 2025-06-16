Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
trip troubles

Mike Johnson postpones plans to visit Israel, address the Knesset

‘We look forward to rescheduling the address in the near future and send our prayers to the people of Israel and the Middle East,’ the House speaker said

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA)

By
Marc Rod
June 16, 2025

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced on Monday that he’s postponing plans to visit Israel and speak to the Knesset on Sunday in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, which has thus far frozen all civilian air traffic in and out of Israel and prohibited public gatherings in the country.

“Due to the complex situation currently unfolding in Iran and Israel, Speaker [of the Knesset Amir] Ohana and I have made the decision to postpone the special session of the Knesset,” Johnson said in a statement. “We look forward to rescheduling the address in the near future and send our prayers to the people of Israel and the Middle East.”

The trip would have been Johnson’s first visit to the Middle East since he was elected speaker, shortly following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.

A separate congressional delegation is set to visit the Middle East this week and stop in Israel, although it’s not clear whether that will be feasible. Members could still attempt to transit into Israel via land crossings from Jordan or Egypt, as some did immediately following Oct. 7.

The war is likely to disrupt upcoming travel to Israel for various members — the House is currently set for a weeklong recess, and the Senate will be out of town for the latter half of the week. Members of both chambers are also in recess during the first week of July, for Independence Day.

