on notice

DHS: Immigration applications to be screened for suspected antisemitic activity

'Anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism — think again,’ a DHS spokesperson said

The federal agency responsible for approving immigration applications will begin screening applicants’ social media accounts for evidence of antisemitic activity, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on Wednesday, the latest action from the Trump administration directed at foreigners deemed to be antisemitic or pro-Hamas.

“Sec. [Kristi] Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism — think again. You are not welcome here,” Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement, referring to the Homeland Security secretary.

The new guidance from USCIS will allow immigration officials to monitor applicants’ and immigrants’ social media accounts to see whether they are “endorsing, espousing, promoting, or supporting antisemitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organizations or other antisemitic activity,” according to a press release. In particular, the guidance named the terror groups Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Finding antisemitic activity on an applicant’s social media, or evidence that they physically harassed Jews, will be “grounds for denying immigration benefit requests” effective immediately, according to USCIS. It will affect people seeking lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and “aliens affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity.”

“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” McLaughlin said.

The announcement did not describe how USCIS officials will determine what constitutes antisemitic activity. A senior DHS official confirmed that the policy will implement President Donald Trump’s two executive orders on antisemitism, including one he signed in his first term adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, which deems some criticism of Israel to be antisemitic.

The move comes as the Trump administration has ratcheted up its efforts to target what it considers antisemitism on college campuses, beginning with a focus on deporting foreign students accused of supporting Hamas and other terrorist groups. The number of foreign students who have had their visas revoked has risen to at least 300, although the rationale for many of those cases has not been made public.