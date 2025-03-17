tour trouble

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

All of the Senate minority leader’s events this week, to promote his new book ‘Antisemitism in America,’ were postponed because of security concerns

A tour around Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) upcoming book, Antisemitism in America, has been postponed as the New York Democrat faces blowback over his recent vote to avert a government shutdown.

An event for Schumer moderated by Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), slated for Tuesday night at New York’s Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center, was removed from the center’s events calendar over the weekend. A staffer for the Manhattan venue confirmed the event’s postponement to Jewish Insider on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Schumer told Punchbowl News later Monday morning that the tour was postponed, citing security concerns.

The first event, originally scheduled for Monday night at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, was set to face protests organized by the far-left group Jewish Voice for Peace. An event at Washington’s Sixth and I synagogue on Wednesday was canceled Monday morning.

The postponement of the gatherings comes days after Schumer argued against forcing a government shutdown as a negotiating tool, saying it would further empower President Donald Trump and White House advisor Elon Musk.

Nine other Democrats joined Schumer in voting for a procedural cloture motion to break a filibuster of a GOP government funding bill and prevent a government shutdown. House Democrats vehemently opposed the move.

After the Senate vote, Torres criticized the Democrats who voted in favor of cloture, saying they “are making a strategic miscalculation that we as a party will live to regret.”

The event was removed from the Streicker Center’s website over the weekend. An archived version of the page saved on March 15 indicates that the event was posted through at least midday Saturday.

The event was also set to face protests from Jewish activists frustrated by Schumer’s failure to pass the Antisemitism Awareness Act in the last Congress.

Jewish Insider’s senior congressional correspondent Marc Rod contributed to this report.