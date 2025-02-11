new deadline

Trump suggests Israel set ultimatum for Hamas to release all hostages

‘If all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 o’clock, I think that’s an appropriate time, I would say cancel it,’ the president told reporters

President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that Israel set an ultimatum for Hamas to release all of the hostages by Saturday, after the Palestinian terror group announced that it was indefinitely suspending the hostage releases. “That’s Israel’s decision but as far as I’m concerned, if all of the hostages aren’t returned by Saturday at 12 o’clock — I think that’s an appropriate time — I would say cancel it [the cease-fire deal], and all bets are off and let hell break out,” Trump told reporters. “All of them [the hostages] — not in dribs and drabs,” he emphasized.

The president clarified, “I’m speaking for myself — Israel can override it.” Trump described the three hostages released on Saturday — Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi and Or Levy — as resembling Holocaust survivors and said, “It’s a great human tragedy what’s happening.”

“You’re seeing the real Hamas now with the hostages,” Trump said, opining that the terror group suspended the deal because it had already released the hostages who appeared to be in the healthiest condition. “I think they saw the way the world viewed it and they’re looking not to send more because … it looks like they came out of the Holocaust,” Trump said.

Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida claimed that ”Israeli violations” were the reason for the group’s announcement.