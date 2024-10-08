Future Coalition PAC continues to air inflammatory ads targeting Harris’ Israel record

The GOP group is airing ads to Arab-Americans portraying Harris as pro-Israel, while ads to Jewish voters cast her as anti-Israel

A GOP-linked super PAC is running a new slate of contradictory ads this week casting Vice President Kamala Harris as both hostile and friendly to Israel — in an apparent effort to selectively target Arab and Jewish swing voters in key battleground states.

Despite criticism from both parties, the recently created group, Future Coalition PAC, is continuing to run ads touting Harris as a pro-Israel champion in Arab and Muslim communities in Michigan — while simultaneously denouncing her as anti-Israel in spots targeting cities in Pennsylvania with sizable Jewish constituencies.

The group, which has not yet publicly disclosed its donors, began its incongruous messaging campaign in mid-September, as Jewish Insider first reported.

The new crop of ads includes one spot airing in Pennsylvania accusing Harris of sympathizing with “antisemitic protestors,” while another in Michigan states she has fought antisemitism and “stood up to protestors as they attempted to speak out against the war in Gaza.”

A separate ad now running in Michigan also describes Harris and her Jewish husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, as “America’s pro-Israel power couple,” claiming, “When Doug talks, Kamala listens.”

The group, which launched in July, has previously faced scrutiny for invoking antisemitic tropes in ads about Emhoff, who has featured prominently in its messaging.

In another new ad running in Michigan, the super PAC lauds Harris and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), a Jewish Democrat who is running for Senate, as the “pro-Israel team we can trust.”

Both Harris and Slotkin have in recent weeks run microtargeted ads aimed at Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan, a battleground state that could decide the election as well as the balance of power in the Senate.

But the mixed messages from Future Coalition PAC represent what critics on both sides of the aisle have called an unusually cynical effort to play both sides of a uniquely polarizing issue in the final stretch of a closely contested election.

The group — which has spent nearly $1.6 million on ads both supporting and opposing Harris — did not immediately respond to a request for comment from JI on Tuesday.