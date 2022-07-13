👋 Good Wednesday morning!

President Joe Biden kicks off his first presidential trip to the Middle East today when he lands at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time, reports Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash, who will be sharing the latest updates from Biden’s trip over the next few days.

Biden, who is traveling with an entourage of some 500-plus people, including Secretary of State Tony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt, as well as security personnel and more than 100 members of the White House press corps, will be greeted at the airport with a festive ceremony.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and members of the Israeli cabinet will officially welcome the president as he descends from Air Force One. In addition to welcoming speeches, the ceremony will include a display of Israel’s multiple air-defense systems including the Arrow, David’s Sling, the Iron Dome and the latest laser-defense system, Iron Beam.

Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Lapid on Thursday, with the two leaders expected to sign a statement affirming the strategic partnership between the two countries. A senior Israeli official said the statement, which has been dubbed the “Jerusalem Declaration,” will also include a U.S. pledge not to allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons.

Biden and Lapid will also hold the first-ever I2U2 virtual summit along with the leaders of India and the United Arab Emirates. The president will also visit Herzog’s residence, where he will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor, bestowed to individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to the State of Israel.

The president is also slated to meet with opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, as well as attend the opening ceremony of the 21st Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem.

On Friday, he will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem and tour Augusta Victoria, a Palestinian-run hospital in East Jerusalem. Biden will also visit the Church of Nativity and in the afternoon he will fly directly to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Hours before Biden’s arrival, the Prime Minister’s Office published a joint statement of technology cooperation announcing the launch of a “new Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology” between the two countries. The document calls for the establishment of a U.S.-Israel technological partnership on critical and emerging technologies and solutions to global challenges: pandemic preparedness, climate change, implementation of artificial intelligence and trusted technology ecosystems.

Read more details about the visit here.