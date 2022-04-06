👋 Good Wednesday morning!

Is Israel headed for new elections? MK Idit Silman quit Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s fragile coalition this morning, ending Bennett’s one-seat majority that has held since last June, and potentially sending Israel to its fifth election in just over three years.

“I am ending my membership in the coalition and I will continue to try to persuade my colleagues to return home and to form a right-wing government,” the senior lawmaker, a member of Bennett’s Yamina party, wrote in a statement. “I know that I’m not the only one who feels this way.”

Fifteen House Democrats will hold a press conference today expressing their concerns about a new Iran nuclear deal. Many in the group, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), have already voiced objections, but two members — Reps. Val Demmings (D-FL) and close Biden ally Brendan Boyle (D-PA) — have not previously spoken out about the renewed Iran deal.

Boyle and Demmings — who is leaving the House for a Senate run in Florida — bring the count of House Democrats who have raised concerns about the new deal to 19.

Boyle told JI Tuesday night that he’s concerned about some of the reports he’s seen about the new deal, but said it’s difficult to tell what is actually part of the deal as it stands.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), who has previously raised his own concerns about a potential new agreement, said at an AIPAC event yesterday that lawyers in the administration are working to develop a pathway to avoid congressional review of a new deal as “an amendment to the JCPOA which would be exempt from congressional review,” a notion Torres said is at odds with the “clear intent” of the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act.

After the event, Torres slammed a J Street official for “a cheap shot” taking his comments out of context by “reframing empathy for a US ally as though it were a form of ‘dual loyalty.’” Torres added, “The fact that I might hold an opinion that differs from yours does not mean I care about America any less than you do.”House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans are also holding a press conference this afternoon regarding the deal.

The Senate passed Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) and Maggie Hassan’s (D-NH) Pray Safe Act last night by unanimous consent. The bill, supported by various Jewish community groups, would create a centralized database for religious institutions with information on federal security programs and resources.